Belleville's Arthur Kaliyev Named to American Hockey League 2025-26 First All-Star Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce today that forward Arthur Kaliyev has been named to the American Hockey League's First All-Star Team for the 2025-26 season.

Kaliyev becomes the first player in franchise history to earn First Team All-Star honours, recognizing his outstanding performance and impact throughout the campaign, as voted on by AHL coaches, players, and media members in each of the league's 32-member cities.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a standout season in Belleville, finishing among the league's top offensive producers while serving as a key contributor in all situations. Known for his elite shooting ability and offensive instincts, Kaliyev consistently delivered in critical moments and played a leading role in the Senators' success this season, while setting new franchise marks in goals and points in a season.

"Arthur had an exceptional year and is very deserving of this recognition," said Belleville Senators General Manager Matt Turek. "His ability to generate offence and make an impact every night was a major asset to our group, and we're proud to see him recognized among the league's best."

Originally selected in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Kaliyev has continued to develop into one of the AHL's premier forwards, combining scoring touch with a strong two-way presence.

Other Belleville Sens to receive end-of-season AHL all-star honours include Drake Batherson (second) and Logan Brown (second) in 2018-19.

The full first and second team AHL end-of-season all-star rosters include:

First Team

G - Michael DiPietro - Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

D - Jack Ahcan - Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)

D - Zac Jones - Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

F - Alex Barre-Boulet - Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)

F - Arthur Kaliyev - Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)

F - Jakob Pelletier - Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Second Team

G - Carl Lindbom - Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)

D - Lukas Cormier - Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)

D - Ryan Ufko - Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

F - Cameron Hughes - Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)

F - Tanner Laczynski - Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)

F - John Leonard - Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans who purchase or renew their membership will be entered into the Belleville Senators '30 Days of Giveaways' contest, featuring daily draws for great prizes such as a team-signed jersey, game-used memorabilia, or a year's supply of popcorn!

To mark your spot for the 10th season of Belleville Senators Hockey, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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