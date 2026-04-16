2025-26 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender ¬â¢ Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins

- 44 GP, 34-7-1, 1.88 GAA, .931 SV%, 3 SO

Defenseman ¬â¢ Jack Ahcan, Colorado Eagles

- 60 GP, 11-38-50, +23, 4 PPG, 18 PPA

Defenseman ¬â¢ Zac Jones, Rochester Americans

- 59 GP, 10-50-60, 2 PPG, 34 PPA, 3 GWG

Forward ¬â¢ Alex Barré-Boulet, Colorado Eagles

- 69 GP, 26-44-70, +15, 10 PPG, 1 SHG

Forward ¬â¢ Arthur Kaliyev, Belleville Senators

- 68 GP, 39-28-67, 16 PPG, 3 GWG

Forward ¬â¢ Jakob Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch

- 63 GP, 28-49-77, +25, 8 PPG, 5 SHG, 3 GWG

2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender ¬â¢ Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights

- 34 GP, 24-5-4, 2.20 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO

Defenseman ¬â¢ Lukas Cormier, Henderson Silver Knights

- 49 GP, 8-39-47, +2, 5 PPG, 18 PPA

Defenseman ¬â¢ Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals

- 50 GP, 11-33-44, 6 PPG, 1 SHG

Forward ¬â¢ Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars

- 63 GP, 16-50-66, +13, 4 PPG, 3 GWG

Forward ¬â¢ Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights

- 61 GP, 22-42-64, +37, 4 PPG, 3 GWG

Forward ¬â¢ John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins

- 46 GP, 32-21-53, +7, 5 PPG, 5 SHG, 8 GWG

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2025-26 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams.

Recent AHL All-Star Team selections include Kyle Palmieri (2012), Tyler Johnson (2013), Jonathan Marchessault (2013), Gustav Nyquist (2013), Jake Allen (2014), Petr Mrazek (2014), Jacob Markstrom (2015), Colin Miller (2015), Brandon Montour (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Mason Appleton (2018), Carter Verhaeghe (2019), Alex Nedeljkovic (2019), Jake Bean (2020), Josh Norris (2020), Connor Ingram (2020), Drake Batherson (2020), Jeremy Swayman (2021), Morgan Barron (2021), Connor McMichael (2021), Taylor Raddysh (2021), Logan Thompson (2021), Josh Mahura (2021), Stefan Noesen (2022), Dustin Wolf (2022, 2023), Jake Christiansen (2022, 2024), Jordan Spence (2022), Kiefer Sherwood (2022), Darren Raddysh (2023), Michael Carcone (2023), Joel Hofer (2023), Mavrik Bourque (2024), Adam Gaudette (2024), Logan Stankoven (2024), Brandt Clarke (2024), Kyle Capobianco (2024) and Alex Steeves (2025).

The winner of the 2025-26 Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award (sportsmanship, determination, dedication to hockey) will be announced Friday.

2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team

Michael DiPietro, Goaltender (Providence Bruins):

Michael DiPietro is a First Team AHL All-Star for the second consecutive season after improving on the numbers which earned him the Baz Bastien Award in 2024-25. The seventh-year pro leads the AHL in wins (34), goals-against average (1.88) and save percentage (.931) while ranking fifth in minutes played (2,586) and shots faced (1,172), backstopping the league-leading Bruins to their fourth division title in seven years. DiPietro also made a relief appearance for Boston on Feb. 26, his first NHL action since 2022.

Jack Ahcan, Defenseman (Colorado Eagles):

Jack Ahcan has had a career year in 2025-26, establishing personal bests with 11 goals, 39 assists, 50 points and a plus-23 rating through 60 games for Colorado. The sixth-year pro ranks second among all AHL defensemen and third overall on the Eagles in scoring while helping the club to its fourth consecutive 40-win season. Ahcan has also played a carerer-high 11 games in the NHL for the Avalanche this season, notching two assists.

Zac Jones, Defenseman (Rochester Americans):

A free-agent signing by Buffalo last summer, Zac Jones leads all AHL defensemen in scoring with 60 points in 59 games for Rochester, including a league-high 50 assists. His 34 assists on the man advantage are the most by an AHL blueliner in 20 years, contributing to the Amerks' fourth-ranked power play. A fifth-year pro, Jones was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in 2019 and has skated in 115 career NHL games.

Alex Barré-Boulet, Forward (Colorado Eagles):

Alex Barré-Boulet sits second in the AHL scoring race with 70 points (26 goals, 44 assists) in 69 games for Colorado. A point-per-game producer over his eight AHL seasons with 435 points in 427 contests, Barré-Boulet ranks third in the league with 208 shots on goal, and he also recorded an assist in his lone NHL appearance of the season for the Avalanche. This is his third career postseason All-Star honor, following a Second Team nod in 2019-20 and a First Team selection in 2022-23.

Arthur Kaliyev, Forward (Belleville Senators):

A veteran of more than 200 NHL games, Arthur Kaliyev has scored a league-leading - and team-record - 39 goals for Belleville, placing third in scoring with 67 points in 68 contests heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Kaliyev has scored 16 times on the power play and has unleashed an AHL-high 260 shots on goal, and he had a seven-game goal-scoring streak between Nov. 8 and Nov. 21. The sixth-year pro also appeared in two NHL games with Ottawa this season, tallying one assist.

Jakob Pelletier, Forward (Syracuse Crunch):

A first-round draft pick by Calgary in 2019, Jakob Pelletier leads the AHL with a career-best 77 points in 63 games for Syracuse this season. His 49 assists are currently one shy of the league lead, he is tied for first with five shorthanded goals, and his 31 power-play points are the most of any AHL forward. Pelletier also brings a 20-game scoring streak into the final weekend of the season, the longest by an AHL skater in more than 17 years. The fifth-year pro has also played five games in the NHL with Tampa Bay this season.

2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team

Carl Lindbom, Goaltender (Henderson Silver Knights):

In his second season of North American hockey, 22-year-old Carl Lindbom has compiled a record of 24-5-4 in 34 appearances for Henderson, ranking second in the AHL in both goals-against average (2.20) and save percentage (.924). The Swedish-born netminder has an 18-0-1 record (2.29, .921) since the All-Star break and enters the season's final weekend having won his last 12 decisions. Vegas' seventh-round choice in the 2021 NHL Draft, Lindbom made his NHL debut on Oct. 26, 2025, and has appeared in eight games for the Golden Knights this season.

Lukas Cormier, Defenseman (Henderson Silver Knights):

Selected by Vegas in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lukas Cormier has fought through injuries to rank third among AHL defensemen in scoring with 47 points (eight goals, 39 assists) despite being limited to just 49 games for Henderson this season. The fourth-year pro and former World Junior Championship gold medalist has posted nearly half (23) of his point total on the power play, where the Silver Knights are operating at a league-leading 26.6 percent efficiency.

Ryan Ufko, Defenseman (Milwaukee Admirals):

Second-year pro Ryan Ufko was one point off the AHL scoring lead among defensemen before spending the last six weeks in the NHL with Nashville; the 22-year-old blueliner has 11 goals and 33 assists for 44 points in 50 games with Milwaukee, to go with two goals and seven assists in 17 NHL games with the Predators. Ufko, a fourth-round pick by Nashville in the 2021 NHL Draft, has scored six power-play goals and one shorthanded marker, and has notched three points in a game on five occasions this season.

Cameron Hughes, Forward (Texas Stars):

An Atlantic Division All-Star selection following the abbreviated 2020-21 season, Cameron Hughes earns his second postseason nod in 2025-26 for a season in which the eighth-year pro has set career highs with 50 assists (tied for the league lead) and 66 points in 63 games for Texas. A two-time Calder Cup finalist with Coachella Valley before joining the Stars organization in 2024, Hughes also returned to the NHL for the first time in nearly five years, appearing in three games with Dallas and scoring his first career NHL goal on Apr. 9.

Tanner Laczynski, Forward (Henderson Silver Knights):

Tanner Laczynski has compiled 22 goals, 42 assists, 64 points and a league-best plus-37 rating in 61 games for Henderson, all career highs for the sixth-year pro. The leading point-getter for a Silver Knights team that leads the AHL in scoring at 3.69 goals per game, Laczynski has had 16 multiple-point games, highlighted by a five-point night in a 5-1 win at Coachella Valley on Jan. 7. He has also appeared in 10 NHL games with Vegas this season, collecting five assists.

John Leonard, Forward (Grand Rapids Griffins):

A Second Team AHL All-Star for the second consecutive season, John Leonard scored 20 goals in his first 21 games and has gone on to total 32 goals and 21 assists for 53 points in 46 games with Grand Rapids in 2025-26, his first campaign in the organization. Entering the last weekend of the season, the Central Division champion Griffins are 25-3-5-1 when he records a point, and 20-3-3-0 when he scores a goal. Leonard also has two goals and two assists in 11 NHL games with Detroit this season.







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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