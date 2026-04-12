P-Bruins Win MacGregor Kilpatrick Trophy in Victory over Thunderbirds

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins blanked the Springfield Thunderbirds 1-0 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion to win the MacGregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded annually to the American Hockey League regular season champions. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped all 20 shots faced to record his third shutout of the season. Forward Riley Tufte netted the game-winning goal with 8:31 to play in the final frame. The The P-Bruins improve to 54-14-2-0 on the season, breaking the AHL record for most wins in a 72-game season.

How It Happened

From the bottom of the right circle, Matej Blumel slipped the puck towards the crease, where Tufte redirected it across the goal line to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 8:31 remaining in the third period. Billy Sweezey received a secondary assist.

Stats

DiPietro stopped all 20 shots faced to post his third shutout of the season. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.

The power play went 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.

The P-Bruins improve to 54-14-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Utica Comets on Friday, April 17 at the Adirondack Bank Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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