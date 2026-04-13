Islanders Clinch Playoff Berth and Franchise Record in Home Finale

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - In the final regular-season home game in franchise history, Bridgeport Islanders fans had plenty of reasons to celebrate as the team defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-1, extended its home winning streak to 10 games to set a franchise record and clinched a spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Wolf Pack struck early, as Bryce McConnell-Barker recorded his 13th goal of the season 1:13 into play on a two-on-one.

From there, the Islanders took over and controlled the pace of play for the remainder of the contest. Hartford would take a four-minute high-sticking penalty moments later, and in the final minute of their man advantage, Matthew Maggio evened the score for Bridgeport, as he was left alone in the slot and beat Spencer Martin at 7:19. The Islanders took their first lead of the afternoon at 12:31, as Ethan Bear fired home a wrister from the point for his fourth of the year.

The Islanders' special teams dominance continued in the second period. Facing a Hartford man advantage, Adam Beckman pickpocketed a Wolf Pack defender before netting a short-handed tally on the breakaway for his 28th of the year, making it 3-1 heading into the second intermission.

In the third period, the Islanders' power play struck again as Chris Terry extended his lead as the franchise's all-time point leader with a goal from the slot to make the Bridgeport advantage 4-1 with 15:48 to play.

After finishing 32nd in the American Hockey League in consecutive seasons, the Bridgeport Islanders are heading to the postseason for the 11th time in franchise history and for the first time since 2021-22. If they hold onto the No. 4 seed, it will be Bridgeport's highest seeding since the 2018-19 season, when they finished second in the Atlantic Division.

The Islanders will conclude their regular season schedule with three consecutive road games as they look to lock up the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Division standings.







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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