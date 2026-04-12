Capitals Recall Stevenson, Loan Gibson to Hershey

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have recalled goaltender Clay Stevenson from Hershey. Additionally, the Capitals have loaned goaltender Mitch Gibson to Hershey. The announcements were made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Stevenson, 27, is 16-12-3 in 34 games with Hershey this season, collecting a 2.64 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Stevenson stopped 21 shots in a 2-1 win last night in Charlotte in his first game since suffering a lower-body injury in a loss at Providence on Mar. 8.

He has posted a 2-1-0 record in three games with the Capitals this year, owning a 2.33 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He made 19 saves and recorded his first career NHL win versus Carolina on Jan. 31. He also defeated the Islanders on Feb. 2, making 29 saves and earning First Star honors.

He has posted a record of 61-30-9 in 106 career AHL games with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage, and nine shutouts. He was part of Hershey's 2024 Calder Cup Championship team and shared the AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award that year with Hunter Shepard as the league's goaltender tandem that allowed the fewest goals per game in the regular season (2.10).

Gibson, 26, has appeared in 22 games with Hershey this season, recording a 9-8-3 record with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and one shutout. After entering this season with a 3-0-0 lifetime AHL record, Gibson won his first three starts with Hershey in 2025-26, becoming the first goaltender in team history to begin their Bears tenure with six consecutive wins. He recorded his first AHL shutout on Dec. 13 in a 36-save effort versus Charlotte. Gibson began the season on an AHL contract with the Bears before signing a two-year NHL contract with Washington that runs through the 2026-27 season on Feb. 17.

Additionally, the Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native has gone 8-5-0 in 13 games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays this season, posting a 2.32 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage to go along with one shutout. He was the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the period of Nov. 3-9.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers today at 1 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum. Hershey returns home to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Racing Night and Toyota License Plate Night, featuring a Bears license plate giveaway to the first 6,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Toyota.







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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