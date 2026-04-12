Preview: Phantoms vs Cleveland, Game 69

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







TODAY - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (29-33-6) have reached the end of the home schedule in the 2025-26 regular season with today's 3:05 p.m. finale against the Cleveland Monsters, AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Phantoms kept their Calder Cup Playoffs aspirations alive via a 7-3 win over Bridgeport last night. With four games remaining, the Phantoms trail Springfield by four points for the final playoff spot. Lehigh Valley is also five points back of Hershey. The Phantoms play at Springfield on Wednesday night in a potentially big matchup especially if the Phantoms can close the deficit even further today.

Cleveland (35-26-8) is in third place in the North Division and has already clinched a playoff spot. But the Monsters are also aiming for a Top 3 finish to receive a first-round playoff bye.

It's Kids Chaos today at PPL Center on Kids' Takeover Day including a meLVin Lunchbox for the first 2,500 kids. Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for tonight's game at www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST TIME - Jacob Gaucher (17th, 18th, 19th) recorded his second career hat trick, and also the second Lehigh Valley hat trick in two weeks, as the Phantoms cranked out five goals in the first period en route to a 7-3 win over the Bridgeport Islanders at PPL Center on Saturday night. Lehigh Valley recorded the critical victory in its second-to-last home game of the season to keep its playoff aspirations alive. But the Phantoms know they have to keep winning. Gaucher's second career hat trick came on a long empty-netter following an interception by Cole Knuble. He rifled it down ice for the team's second consecutive shorthanded empty-net marker to finish the exciting win on Wrestling Night at PPL Center. Zayde Wisdom (13th, 14th) scored twice for Lehigh Valley including an empty-netter of his own. Phil Tomasino (7th with LV) and Karsen Dorwart (10th) each had a goal and an assist as they set each other up for the first two goals of the game barely over five minutes into the contest. Aleksei Kolosov (38/41) was especially strong in holding off Bridgeport's comeback efforts.

KEEPING AN EYE ON THE STANDINGS - The Phantoms need wins in the final four games of the regular season but also could benefit from a little help along the way. Lehigh Valley will be rooting for the Providence Bruins against Springfield and also will cheer for the Charlotte Checkers against Hershey. The Phantoms trail Springfield by four points with four games remaining and are now five points behind Hershey. The Phantoms are aiming for a fourth consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs but will need to pass one of those teams to pull it off. The Phantoms play at Springfield on Wednesday night in a potentially huge showdown with massive playoff implications.

HIGH OCTANE OFFENSE - Lehigh Valley blasted away for five goals in the first period to equal a team record last achieved in the season finale almost exactly one year ago on April 18, 2025 when the Phantoms struck for a quintet of markers in the third period against the Cleveland Monsters in the home finale as part of another 7-3 triumph. The Phantoms' franchise record is six goals in a period achieved by the Adirondack Phantoms on April 1, 2011 in the second period of a 9-5 victory over the Albany Devils. In last night's game, Lehigh Valley also equaled a season high for goals in a game tying a 7-3 victory against Springfield on November 14, 2025.

HATS OFF FOR GAUCHER - Jacob Gaucher recorded his second career hat trick in Saturday's 7-3 win over Bridgeport. The third-year center on the Phantoms also racked up a trio of goals last season on November 2, 2024 in a 5-2 victory at the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Gaucher becomes just the sixth Lehigh Valley player to record multiple hat tricks with the Phantoms joining Nick Cousins, Danick Martel (3), Garrett Wilson, Cooper Marody, and Olle Lycksell.

Gaucher recorded the 12th Phantoms' hat trick at PPL Center and the second one in two weeks along with Boris Katchouk's hattie against Hershey on March 28:

1. NICK COUSINS JANUARY 17, 2015 VS. BINGHAMTON SENATORS

2. COLIN MCDONALD JANUARY 27, 2016 VS. BINGHAMTON SENATORS

3. TAYLOR LEIER FEBRUARY 10,2016 VS. BINGHAMTON SENATORS

4. DANICK MARTEL JANUARY 25, 2017 VS. BINGHAMTON SENATORS

5. DANICK MARTEL OCTOBER 7, 2017 VS. HERSHEY BEARS

6. BRENNAN SAULNIER MAY 9, 2021 VS. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS

7. GARRETT WILSON FEBRUARY 20, 2023 VS. HARTFORD WOLF PACK

8. COOPER MARODY MARCH 11, 2023 VS. BELLEVILLE SENATORS

9. GARRETT WILSON MARCH 15, 2023 VS. HERSHEY BEARS

10. OLLE LYCKSELL DECEMBER 20, 2024 VS. TORONTO MARLIES

11. BORIS KATCHOUK MARCH 28, 2026 VS. HERSHEY BEARS

12. JACOB GAUCHER APRIL 11, 2026 VS. BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS

JUMPIN' JACK BERGLUND - Center Jack Berglund made his North American pro debut on Saturday and the 20-year-old immediately impressed in his first reps with the Phantoms. The Philadelphia Flyers signed center Jack Berglund to a three-year entry-level contract earlier this week and he has joined the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on a PTO (professional tryout) for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Berglund was selected by the Flyers in the second round (51st overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The new arrival also celebrated his 20th birthday yesterday. Berglund captained Sweden to its first World Juniors gold medal since 2012, finishing tied for the team lead in scoring with 10 points (3g-7a) in seven games while also leading the tournament with a +9 rating. He becomes the fourth player from Philadelphia's 2024 draft class to ink an entry-level deal and is the sixth prospect to sign with the Flyers in the last month, joining Porter Martone, Noah Powell, Cole Knuble, Alex Ciernik, and Riley Thompson. The Karlstad, Sweden native recently completed his first full season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Färjestad BK, scoring 7-5-12 in 40 games.

WILSON NOMINATED FOR NHL'S MASTERTON TROPHY - Garrett Wilson has been nominated for the NHL's 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually under the trusteeship of the PHWA and is given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. Wilson, 35, has spent the past six seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and is the longest-tenured player in team history with 341 games played. The Phantoms' captain signed a two-way NHL contract with Philadelphia on March 5, 2026 and made his NHL return on March 19 against the Los Angeles Kings, marking his first NHL appearance in almost seven years since the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The pro player of over 900 career games in the NHL, AHL, and ECHL is also Lehigh Valley's all-time leader with 341 games over six seasons with the Orange and Black.

BJARNASON IS BACK - The Philadelphia Flyers have reassigned goaltender Carson Bjarnason to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Additionally, the Phantoms have loaned goaltender Yaniv Perets to Reading.

Bjarnason, 20, is in his professional rookie season and is the youngest goaltender in the AHL. In 30 games this season, Bjarnason has gone 13-11-4, 3.45, .877. He played two games with Reading last week going 1-1-0, 3.57, .881. The 6'4 ¬Â³ left-catching goaltender was a second-round selection of the Flyers in the 2023 Draft. The Carberry, Manitoba native played four seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL going 75-61-3, 3.14, .903 in 156 games played and also represtned Canada at the 2025 World Junior tournament.

TEAM LEADERS - With five games remaining, team statistical leaders still remain up for grabs.

Lane Pederson (23-25-48) has led the team in points for most of the season but Anthony Richard (18-26-44) is still within striking distance to catch his teammate.

Pederson also leads the team in goals with 23 and holds a four-goal margin over Jacob Gaucher who now has 19 after Saturday's hat trick. Pederson also has a five-goal margin ahead of Richard.

It's neck-and-neck for most assists on the team with Pederson (26), Richard (25) and Christian Kyrou (24) all in contention.

Ty Murchison will take the plus-minus category with a +12 rating in 29 games but his injury in January knocked the rookie defenseman out of action for the rest of the season Tucker Robertson's +8 rating is best among currently active players.

Garrett Wilson is up with the Flyers but still led the team in penalty minutes tacking on an additional 101 to his career total of over 1,500. Hunter McDonald is next with 86 penalty minutes.

MILESTONES -

Helge Grans - 300th pro game (April 11, 2026 LV vs. BRI)

Anthony Richard - 396 pro points

THE MONSTER MASH - Cleveland (35-26-8) has already punched its ticket for an appearance in the postseason but the third-place Monsters are in the running for a first-round playoff bye which goes to the top three teams in the North Division. Cleveland fell at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday 4-1. Former Flyers' goaltender Ivan Fedotov (22-16-5, 2.89, .885) has been a workhorse rating third in the AHL with 2618 minutes played. Luca Del Bel Belluz (22-33-55) is 14th in the AHL in scoring but is currently up with Columbus. Two more Luca's keep the Luca trend alive in Cleveland. Luca Pinelli (13-30-43) is seventh among AHL rookies in points and fifth in assists. 20-year-old rookie Luca Marrelli (4-12-16) was a third-rounder out of the Oshawa Generals. 31-year-old Brendean Gaunce (14-18-32) has 218 career NHL games with Vancouver, Columbis and Minnesota. Former New Jersey Devils blueliner Will Butcher, 30, has 275 career NHL games. The visiting team has won every game of the season series. Lehigh Valley swept a pair of games in northeast Ohio in October including a 35-save shutout performance for Aleksei Kolosov and a four-round shootout win for Carson Bjarnason. The Monsters snagged a 5-2 victory at PPL Center in February. Phantoms defenseman David Jiricek was teammates with several Cleveland players two seasons ago.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Lane Pederson 23-25-48

Anthony Richard 18-26-44

Jacob Gaucher 19-16-35

Christian Kyrou 9-24-33

Tucker Robertson 13-15-28

Cleveland Scoring Leaders

Luca Del Bel Balluz 22-35-57

Mikael Pyyhtiä 18-28-46

Luca Pinelli 13-31-44

Jack Williams 14-22-36

Owen Sillinger 14-19-33

Special Teams PP / PK

LV 18.9%, 17th / 77.6%, 29th / PP vs. CLE, 2-9, 22.2%

CLE 17.2%, 20th / 82.6%, 11th / PP vs. LV 2-16, 12.5%

Season Series vs Cleveland Monsters: (2-1-0)

10/17/25 Away W 3-0

10/18/25 Away W 3-2 (SO)

2/14/26 Home L 2-5

4/12/26 Home

LOOKING AHEAD - The Phantoms conclude the season with three straight away games beginning Wednesday, April 15 at the Springfield Thunderbirds followed by a two-game set at the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19.







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.