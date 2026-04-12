Romanov & T-Birds Outdueled by DiPietro & Bruins, 1-0

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Georgi Romanov vs. the Providence Bruins

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Georgi Romanov vs. the Providence Bruins(Springfield Thunderbirds)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (30-31-6-2) played a stingy defensive game against the AHL's team, but could not find any offensive success in a 1-0 loss to the Providence Bruins (53-15-2-0) on Sunday afternoon inside Amica Mutual Pavilion.

With both teams playing their third game in as many days, it became apparent from the early stages that offensive chances were going to be at a premium, as Springfield starting netminder Georgi Romanov and Providence netminder Michael DiPietro stopped the combined 15 shots that came their way in the opening 20 minutes.

The T-Birds had the only power play chance of the opening period when Matthew Poitras was whistled for a slash in the closing minutes, but Springfield's man advantage could not do anything with it.

Providence pushed the issue with 10 of the first 12 shots of period two, but Romanov and the Springfield blue line held the fort for their fourth consecutive period without allowing an opponent's goal.

Springfield nearly broke the 0-0 deadlock in the dying minutes of the period, but DiPietro came up with two sturdy denials off Thomas Bordeleau and Akil Thomas on back-to-back chances on an odd-man attack.

Providence then got its first power play opportunity early in the third, but like Springfield in the first, they could not find a way to dent Romanov.

Eventually, however, the Bruins wore down the Springfield defense, and after being stopped on a breakaway earlier in the period, Riley Tufte deflected a Matej Blumel pass through Romanov's legs at 11:29 of the third period for what would be the only goal of the game.

Romanov, who was making his first start in nearly a month, had one of his best showings of the season, stopping 31 of 32 and keeping a vaunted Providence attack mostly sustained.

With the Lehigh Valley Phantoms winning on Sunday, it sets the stage for a massive meeting between the clubs on Wednesday night inside the MassMutual Center. Springfield would clinch its berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs with a regulation win over Lehigh Valley. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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