Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Recalled by Detroit

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday recalled forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Brandsegg-Nygard has 44 points (20-24-44), 40 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating in 58 games with the Griffins this season. He logged three consecutive multi-point nights from April 1-4 and has seven points (4-3-7) in his last five outings. The former first-round pick (15th overall) by Detroit in 2024 ranks among the AHL rookie leaders in points (T7th), goals (5th), assists (T11th), plus-minus rating (T6th), power-play goals (7, T4th) and game-winners (8, 1st). Brandsegg-Nygard also places among the team leaders in points (T2nd), assists (3rd), goals (5th) and plus-minus rating (T6th). He was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 1 when he tallied five goals, six points and a plus-three rating in three games. Brandsegg-Nygard was one of three rookies to make the Red Wings' opening-night roster out of training camp and has shown one assist, two penalty minutes and a minus-five rating in 12 games with Detroit.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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