Ads Calm Wild, Grab Playoff Spot

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Isaac Ratcliffe claimed both goals to lead Milwaukee to a 2-1 victory over the Iowa Wild on Sunday afternoon at historic Panther Arena. The result locks the Admirals into the Calder Cup playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

Matt Murray put together an impressive performance in net for the Ads with 32 saves including multiple acrobatic stops. It was his third win of the week and 22nd victory of the season giving him 50 career wins with the Admirals.

Despite an action packed first period and both teams tallying double digit shots on goal, the game remained scoreless after one.

The fast-paced nature continued into the second period, and it was the Wild who got on the board first. Despite being on the penalty kill, a turnover by the Admirals in the offensive zone created a breakaway opportunity for Ben Jones. Iowa's captain seized the chance and slotted one over the glove of Matt Murray just over four minutes into the second stanza.

However, Milwaukee quickly turned things around. Five minutes later, with another power play opportunity, it was Ratcliffe who picked up a loose puck in the slot and fired it past Wild goaltender Samuel Hlavaj, knotting things at one halfway through the second.

Only two minutes passed before Ratcliffe found himself on the score sheet once again. Aiden Fink, who now has ten points in just six professional games, fired one off Hlavaj's pads and the deflection found Ratcliffe on the doorstep to put it away and give the Admirals a 2-1 advantage.

The third period provided plenty of drama with the Wild ambushing Murray's net looking for a crucial equalizer to keep their playoff hopes alive. With five minutes remaining in the third period, Iowa pulled their goalie, in need of a regulation win, but the Admirals held strong, securing the victory.

Milwaukee will close the regular season next weekend with their final home game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, April 17 at 7:00pm, followed by a pair of games in Chicago to finish the regular season.







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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