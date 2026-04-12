Stars Grab Overtime Point in Sunday Matinee at Manitoba

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Harrison Scott faces off with the Manitoba Moose

(Texas Stars, Credit: Jonathan Kozub and Darcy Finley) Texas Stars forward Harrison Scott faces off with the Manitoba Moose(Texas Stars, Credit: Jonathan Kozub and Darcy Finley)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, picked up a point but fell 4-3 in overtime to the Manitoba Moose, despite a two-goal comeback in the second period Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

Manitoba opened the scoring early when Colby Barlow broke away and sent the puck over the shoulder of Remi Poirier 1:57 into the first period.

The Moose doubled their lead 8:29 into the middle frame when Jacob Julien tipped in a shot from Isaak Phillips from the crease. The Stars responded 50 seconds later, when Cross Hanas sent a hard shot from the left face-off circle sailing past Domenic DiVincentiis.

Texas had a chance even the score when Manitoba forward Samuel Fagemo was sent to the box for holding, putting the Stars on a late man-advantage. Antonio Stranges shot the puck from the half-wall and Dylan Hryckowian knocked in the rebound to tie the game 2-2 with 1:25 remaining in the frame.

Early in the third period the Moose reclaimed the lead when Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Fagemo completed a give-and-go on an odd-man rush. Anderson-Dolan fed the puck across the slot to Fagemo, who scored on the one-timer from the left face-off circle 4:45 into the final frame. Manitoba only held the lead for 35 seconds, as Curtis Mckenzie fired the puck over DiVincentiis' glove from the right circle off an offensive zone face-off win.

Neither team could pull ahead in the remaining minutes of regulation, sending a second straight game to overtime. Fagemo chipped in his second goal of the game at 2:12 in OT to give the Moose the extra point.

Poirier made 38 saves in the overtime loss. DiVincentiis gave up three goals on 30 shots in the win.

The Stars will return to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Friday, April 17, for their last regular season homestand against the Rockford IceHogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets!

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

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Texas Stars forward Harrison Scott faces off with the Manitoba Moose

(Jonathan Kozub and Darcy Finley)







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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