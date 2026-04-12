Admirals Punch Their Ticket to Post-Season

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will return to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Ads punched their ticket to the post-season by virtue of their 2-1 win over Iowa on Sunday. Milwaukee is the fifth and final team in the Central Division to punch their ticket to the post-season. The dates, times, and opponent for Milwaukee are still to be determined, however, if the season ended today they would play Manitoba in a best-of-three play-in series with the winner taking on Grand Rapids in the Central Division Semifinals.

The Admirals are currently in fifth place in the Central Division with a 32-30-4-3 record, good for 71 points. They have three games to go in the regular season, which concludes next Sunday, April 19th in Chicago.

This is the sixth straight season and is the 20th time since joining the American Hockey League in 2001 that the Ads have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Since Karl Taylor took over as Head Coach, the Admirals have made it to Western Conference Finals twice and have advanced past the first round in a team-record four straight season.

Milwaukee won their only Calder Cup Championship back in 2004 and went back to the Finals in 2006.







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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