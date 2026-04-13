Wolf Pack Fall 4-1 to Islanders

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack took an early lead on Sunday afternoon, but four unanswered goals from the Bridgeport Islanders propelled them to a 4-1 victory in the regular season home finale.

Bryce McConnell-Barker gave the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead 1:14 into the hockey game, as the Wolf Pack converted off a turnover. Anton Blidh picked off an outlet pass and fed the second-year forward. McConell-Barker ripped a shot by Marcus Högberg for his 13th goal of the season to break the ice.

3:47 into the game, the Wolf Pack went to the penalty kill when Brandon Scanlin was whistled for a double-minor for high-sticking.

Late in the power play, Matthew Maggio tied the game. Maggio took a pass in the slot from Matthew Highmore and beat Spencer Martin for his eleventh goal of the season at 7:19.

Ethan Bear put the Islanders ahead at 12:35. Off a turnover, Bear picked up the puck in the right-wing circle and snapped a shot that beat Martin for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Maggio picked up the secondary assist, his second point of the period.

The Wolf Pack had three power play opportunities in the second period but were unable to draw even. During their third power play attempt, the deficit grew to two goals.

Adam Beckman forced a turnover in the neutral zone, sprinted in on a breakaway, and beat Martin for his 28th goal of the season at 18:22. The goal, unassisted, was the 13th shorthanded goal allowed by the Wolf Pack this season.

Chris Terry put the Islanders out of reach 4:12 into the third period, burying a shot from the slot during a six-on-five sequence.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Apr. 15 when the Islanders come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:15 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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