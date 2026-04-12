Providence Bruins Capture AHL's Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy
Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Providence Bruins have captured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's overall regular-season champions for the 2025-26 season.
Under fifth-year head coach Ryan Mougenel, the Bruins own a league-best record of 54-14-2-0 (110 points) following Sunday's 1-0 win over Springfield. This is the fourth Kilpatrick Trophy for the top affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, having also finished first overall in 1998-99, 2007-08 and 2012-13.
Winners of the Atlantic Division - the ninth division title for the club all-time - the Bruins will have home-ice advantage for as long as they remain in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. They also need two points in their final two regular-season games to surpass the 1992-93 Binghamton Rangers (57-13-10, .775) for the best single-season record in AHL history.
The Kilpatrick Trophy was instituted in 1997 and is named in honor of AHL Hall of Famer Macgregor Kilpatrick.
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