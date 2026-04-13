Moose Announce 2025-26 Player Award Winners

Published on April 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced its 2025-26 player award winners prior to today's 4-3 overtime win against the Texas Stars in their final regular season home game.

Most Valuable Player Award - Thomas Milic

Milic, 22, is the first Moose goaltender since the 2019-20 campaign to record 20 wins in a season. The mark represents a new career-high for the Winnipeg Jets 2023 fifth round pick, along with current career bests in goals-against average (2.68), save percentage (.905) and shutouts. Milic's four shutouts this season are currently tied for third in the AHL and rank fifth-most in franchise history. The Coquitlam, B.C. native moved into the franchise top-10 in games played (93 - eighth), wins (44 - ninth) and shutouts (five - tied ninth) this season. Milic made his NHL debut with the Jets on Nov. 28, making 30 saves in his first start. He also represented Manitoba at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

2024-25 Winner: Mason Shaw

Best Defenceman Award - Isaak Phillips

Phillips, 24, has enjoyed the most productive season of his career in his first full campaign with the Moose. The Barrie, Ontario product new career highs with 18 assists and 28 points so far on the season, while matching a career high with 10 goals. Phillips leads Moose defenders in goals and points, while pacing all AHL defencemen with two shorthand goals and four shorthanded points. He also appeared in three contests with the Winnipeg Jets this season.

2024-25 Winner: Elias Salomonsson

Richard Bue Ultimate Teammate Award - Tyrel Bauer

Bauer, 24, was voted as the ultimate teammate by his fellow Moose. This is Bauer's second consecutive season being acknowledged by his teammates. The blueliner is in his fourth season with the Moose, earning the respect of his teammates through his physical presence and responsible defensive play. Bauer will be recognized on a plaque hanging alongside a photo of Richard Bue in the Moose complex at hockey for all centre.

2024-25 Winner: Tyrel Bauer

Rookie of the Year Award - Brayden Yager

Yager, 21, leads Moose rookies with 10 goals, 20 assists and 30 points on the campaign. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan product ranks seventh on the Moose in scoring. Yager leads the team with seven power play assists and sits second with 10 power play points. The 2023 first round NHL Draft pick was recalled by the Winnipeg Jets for the first time earlier today.

2024-25 Winner: Elias Salomonsson

EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award - Tyrel Bauer

Bauer continued his work with the Kinship and Foster Family Network of Manitoba, welcoming foster families to Moose games throughout the season. Bauer also served as a coach with the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy for the third straight year, mentoring a U11 Boys' team. Overall, Bauer has made over 40 community appearances throughout the season.

2024-25 Winner: Tyrel Bauer

Three Stars Award - Danny Zhilkin

Zhilkin, 22, is in the midst of a breakout season for the Moose, setting new career highs with 11 goals, 11 assists and 22 points. The Winnipeg Jets 2022 third round pick is also tied for second on the team with three game-winning goals, and has one shootout winner. Zhilkin was named a Game Star seven times at Canada Life Centre, including three first-star nods and four second-star nominations. Zhilkin made his NHL debut with the Jets this season, appearing in six games and recording his first NHL point on March 31.

2024-25 Winner: Domenic DiVincentiis

Goodlife Fitness Fan Favourite Award - Tyrel Bauer

Bauer received 33 percent of the total votes cast by fans for this season's award. Fans have appreciated Bauer's gritty play on the ice throughout the campaign. The Cochrane, Alberta product ranks second on the team with a career-high plus-nine rating. Bauer continues to make an impact with fans off the ice as well with his numerous community appearances.

2024-25 Winner: Brad Lambert

The Moose will present the Leading Scorer Award at the conclusion of the regular season. Mason Shaw paces the team with 42 points (15G, 27A) in 68 games. Shaw is attempting to become just the fourth player in franchise history to lead the team in scoring in consecutive seasons.

The Moose begin their final road trip of the 2025-26 regular season Wednesday, April 15 against the Chicago Wolves. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on cjob.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey, with puck drop at 7 p.m. CT.







American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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