Moose Hold off Milwaukee tp Punch Playoff Ticket

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (32-28-5-1) punched their ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Admirals (29-30-4-3) on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre.

The Moose couldn't have imagined a better start to the game, jumping out to a 1-0 lead just eight seconds in. Jaret Anderson-Dolan rushed up the wing and picked his spot, beating Matthew Murray on the first shot of the contest. Manitoba scored for the second time 61 seconds later, as Isaak Phillips had a loose puck land on his stick before putting it into the cage to make it 2-0. Ashton Sautner took a Chase Yoder feed at the point and lanced a shot past Murray at 18:59. The Moose took a 3-0 lead into the break, with Thomas Milic turning away 11 Admirals offerings.

Manitoba continued the offensive outburst into the second period, stacking another goal onto its lead. Kale Clague ripped a shot into the top portion of the net 42 seconds into the frame for a 4-0 lead. Milwaukee battled to get one back at 16:28. Kalan Lind deflected a shot at the side of the net, squeaking it through the five-hole of Milic, reducing the Manitoba lead to 4-1. Milic stopped the other 14 shots sent his way, while Murray made eight saves.

Milwaukee tightened the affair in the final 20 minutes. Jake Lucchini made it 4-2 at 6:50, and Aiden Fink cut the Moose lead to just one with a breakaway marker at 11:54. The Admirals continued to search for the tying tally, but Milic made seven stops in the frame, as the Moose picked up a 4-3 victory.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Isaak Phillips (click for full interview)

"This is the biggest series of the year until Texas comes to town on the weekend. These points are crucial, and it's fun, this is playoff hockey before the playoffs."

Statbook

Dylan Anhorn is on a four-game point streak (1G, 3A)

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored the fastest opening goal in franchise history (0:08)

Phillips played his 100th game as a member of the Moose

Chase Yoder has three points (2G, 1A) over his past four games played

This is the fourth time in the past five seasons the Moose have reached the playoffs

Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti







American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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