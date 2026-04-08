Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from Orlando Solar Bears

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled forward Spencer Kersten from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Kersten, 25, has skated in eight games with the Crunch this season recording one goal. He has also played in 42 games with the Solar Bears tallying 19 goals and 21 assists. Kersten played in nine games with the Crunch last season posting one goal. He additionally skated in two games with the Belleville Senators and 60 games with the Solar Bears, earning 25 goals and 55 points to set the Solar Bears rookie single-season scoring record.

The Waterloo, Ontario native has appeared in 19 career AHL games with the Crunch and Senators, tallying two goals, and 112 career ECHL games, all with Orlando, since 2023 recording 101 points (46g, 55a). Prior to his professional career, Kersten spent three seasons at Princeton University from 2019 to 2023 and one season at Bowling Green State University in 2023-24. He totaled 54 points (24g, 30a) in 129 career collegiate games.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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