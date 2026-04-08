Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Wrestling Knight
Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, April 8, plans for Wrestling Knight, which will take place this Friday, April 10. The Silver Knights will take on the San Jose Barracuda that evening at 7 p.m. PT. Wrestling Knight is presented by Sunshine Minting. The first 1,500 fans will receive a commemorative Lucky Shilling featuring Jonas Rondbjerg, courtesy of Sunshine Minting, and a wrestling belt t-shirt. T-shirts range in size S-3XL and will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
During first and second intermission wrestlers from Future Stars of Wrestling will be participating in live wrestling matches in the main lobby.
Additionally, AEW National Champion wrestler Ricochet will be participating in a ceremonial puck drop. Ricochet is one of AEW's most dynamic high-flyers, known for his elite athleticism and gravity-defying aerial offense. A former National Champion in AEW, he combines speed, precision, and creativity to stand out as a constant highlight-reel performer. His explosive style and charisma make him both a fan favorite and a serious threat in any matchup.
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