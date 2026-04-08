Eagles Sign Megna to Extension Through 2026-27 Season
Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has re-signed forward Jayson Megna to a one-year AHL contract through the 2026-27 season. The Eagles team captain currently leads Colorado with a career-high 26 goals, while his 51 points rank second on the roster. This season also saw Megna named MVP of the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic after generating four goals and three assists as captain of the Pacific Division All-Star Team.
Megna, 36, has skated in 234 games with the Eagles across six seasons, notching 86 goals and 98 assists in that span. He has tallied 409 points (185g/224a) in 615 total AHL games, including stints with the Providence Bruins, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Utica Comets and Hershey Bears, while adding 41 points (21g/20a) in 64 career postseason contests.
Megna has posted 33 points (12g/21a) in 204 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins. The 6-foot, 190-pound center played 41 games with the Ducks during the 2022-23 season, collecting two goals and six assists.
Prior to making the jump to the pro game, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native played one season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (2011-12) after two campaigns with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL (2009-11). Megna served as the Roughriders team captain during the 2010-11 season and tallied 58 points (30g/28a) in 60 games enroute to earning USHL First All-Star Team honors.
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, April 10th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Eagles Sign Megna to Extension Through 2026-27 Season - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Sign Sjolund to AHL Deal for 2026-27 - Bakersfield Condors
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Extend Point Streak to 6 Games in OT Loss in Toronto - Utica Comets
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Wrestling Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Sign Luke Mistelbacher to AHL Contract for 2026-27 - Belleville Senators
- Condors Sign Nicholl and Lafreniere to ATO Deals - Bakersfield Condors
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Dylan Duke to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wilson Nominated for NHL Masterton Trophy - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Face Checkers in Pair of Games - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Add Ryan Miller, Quinn Beauchesne on ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blues Announce Springfield Thunderbirds Leadership Change - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Condors vs Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Connors Lifts Reign to OT Win over Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Concludes Road Trip with 2-1 OT Loss to Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Hold off Milwaukee tp Punch Playoff Ticket - Manitoba Moose
- Stars' Home Streak Ends at Five in Loss to Iowa - Texas Stars
- Moose Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Staves off Texas Rally, Takes 5-2 Road Win - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.