Eagles Sign Megna to Extension Through 2026-27 Season

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has re-signed forward Jayson Megna to a one-year AHL contract through the 2026-27 season. The Eagles team captain currently leads Colorado with a career-high 26 goals, while his 51 points rank second on the roster. This season also saw Megna named MVP of the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic after generating four goals and three assists as captain of the Pacific Division All-Star Team.

Megna, 36, has skated in 234 games with the Eagles across six seasons, notching 86 goals and 98 assists in that span. He has tallied 409 points (185g/224a) in 615 total AHL games, including stints with the Providence Bruins, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Utica Comets and Hershey Bears, while adding 41 points (21g/20a) in 64 career postseason contests.

Megna has posted 33 points (12g/21a) in 204 career NHL games with the Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins. The 6-foot, 190-pound center played 41 games with the Ducks during the 2022-23 season, collecting two goals and six assists.

Prior to making the jump to the pro game, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native played one season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha (2011-12) after two campaigns with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders of the USHL (2009-11). Megna served as the Roughriders team captain during the 2010-11 season and tallied 58 points (30g/28a) in 60 games enroute to earning USHL First All-Star Team honors.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, April 10th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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