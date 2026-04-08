Belleville Sens Sign Luke Mistelbacher to AHL Contract for 2026-27

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Belleville Senators General Manager Matt Turek announced today that the club has signed forward Luke Mistelbacher to an American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season.

Mistelbacher will join the Belleville Sens on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 20-year-old from Steinbach, Manitoba, just completed his fourth junior season in the Western Hockey League with the Brandon Wheat Kings, where he registered 88 points (42 goals, 46 assists) in 67 games, along with four points (three goals, one assist) in four playoff games. Prior to this season, Mistelbacher played the previous three WHL campaigns with the Swift Current Broncos and, over the course of his junior career, collected 205 points (110 goals, 140 assists) in 257 games.

Ranked 119th for the 2024 National Hockey League Draft by NHL Central Scouting, Mistelbacher also has two games of American Hockey League experience. He scored a goal over a pair of appearances with the Iowa Wild (AHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild) in 2024-25.

Single-game tickets for the remaining two home games in the 2025-26 regular season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are also on sale now. Fans who purchase or renew their membership will be entered into the Belleville Senators '30 Days of Gifting' contest, featuring daily draws for great prizes such as a team-signed jersey, game-used memorabilia, or a year's supply of popcorn!

To mark your spot for the 10th season of Belleville Senators Hockey, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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