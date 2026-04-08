Moose Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - By virtue of their 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Admirals tonight, the Manitoba Moose have clinched their spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Moose achieved the milestone with six games remaining in the regular season. The 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs mark the fourth season in the past five, and 19th overall, the Moose franchise participates in the post-season. This includes the organization's time in the IHL and as the St. John's IceCaps. The club reached the Calder Cup Final in 2009 (Manitoba) and 2014 (St. John's).

The Moose continue their homestand Wednesday against the Admirals. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.







American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.