Hlavaj Records 30-Save Shutout, Two Assists in Iowa's 4-0 Win over Texas
Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Samuel Hlavaj stopped all 30 shots he faced and recorded two assists as the Iowa Wild beat the Texas Stars 4-0 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Wednesday night.
Iowa and Texas finished with eight shots apiece in a scoreless first period.
Hunter Haight opened the scoring on the power play 16:52 into the middle frame. After David Spacek and Ben Jones combined to send the puck down low, Haight stepped off the goal line and roofed the puck over Remi Poirier (25 saves).
The Stars outshot the Wild 20-17 through 40 minutes.
Caedan Bankier collected a centering feed from Matt Kiersted off a face-off win and tucked a shot around Poirier 4:29 into the third period to double the lead.
Viking Gustafsson Nyberg skated the length of the ice and set up Spacek for a forehand finish with the Wild on the power play at 7:07 of the third period. Hlavaj picked up his first assist of the game and Gustafsson Nyberg notched his first professional point on Spacek's goal.
Gerry Mayhew scored on the empty net with 2:40 remaining with assists from Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and Hlavaj.
Texas outshot Iowa 30-29. The Wild finished 2-for-2 with the man advantage and killed off all five Stars power plays.
Iowa travels to BMO Center to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Apr. 10 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visitwww.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Amerks Inch Closer to Playoff Spot with Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Hlavaj Records 30-Save Shutout, Two Assists in Iowa's 4-0 Win over Texas - Iowa Wild
- Iowa's Hlavaj Shuts Down Stars - Texas Stars
- Ads Rebound with Shutout over Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ilya Protas Makes NHL Debut with Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Rochester Americans, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Eagles Sign Megna to Extension Through 2026-27 Season - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Sign Sjolund to AHL Deal for 2026-27 - Bakersfield Condors
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Comets Extend Point Streak to 6 Games in OT Loss in Toronto - Utica Comets
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Wrestling Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Belleville Sens Sign Luke Mistelbacher to AHL Contract for 2026-27 - Belleville Senators
- Condors Sign Nicholl and Lafreniere to ATO Deals - Bakersfield Condors
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Dylan Duke to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Spencer Kersten from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Wilson Nominated for NHL Masterton Trophy - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Face Checkers in Pair of Games - Hershey Bears
- Penguins Add Ryan Miller, Quinn Beauchesne on ATOs - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blues Announce Springfield Thunderbirds Leadership Change - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Preview: Condors vs Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Connors Lifts Reign to OT Win over Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Concludes Road Trip with 2-1 OT Loss to Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Moose Hold off Milwaukee tp Punch Playoff Ticket - Manitoba Moose
- Stars' Home Streak Ends at Five in Loss to Iowa - Texas Stars
- Moose Clinch Berth in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Staves off Texas Rally, Takes 5-2 Road Win - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.