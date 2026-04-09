Hlavaj Records 30-Save Shutout, Two Assists in Iowa's 4-0 Win over Texas

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - Samuel Hlavaj stopped all 30 shots he faced and recorded two assists as the Iowa Wild beat the Texas Stars 4-0 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Wednesday night.

Iowa and Texas finished with eight shots apiece in a scoreless first period.

Hunter Haight opened the scoring on the power play 16:52 into the middle frame. After David Spacek and Ben Jones combined to send the puck down low, Haight stepped off the goal line and roofed the puck over Remi Poirier (25 saves).

The Stars outshot the Wild 20-17 through 40 minutes.

Caedan Bankier collected a centering feed from Matt Kiersted off a face-off win and tucked a shot around Poirier 4:29 into the third period to double the lead.

Viking Gustafsson Nyberg skated the length of the ice and set up Spacek for a forehand finish with the Wild on the power play at 7:07 of the third period. Hlavaj picked up his first assist of the game and Gustafsson Nyberg notched his first professional point on Spacek's goal.

Gerry Mayhew scored on the empty net with 2:40 remaining with assists from Nicolas Aubé-Kubel and Hlavaj.

Texas outshot Iowa 30-29. The Wild finished 2-for-2 with the man advantage and killed off all five Stars power plays.

Iowa travels to BMO Center to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Apr. 10 at 7 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visitwww.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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