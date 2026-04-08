Connors Lifts Reign to OT Win over Colorado

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (44-19-3-2) defeated the Colorado Eagles (40-17-6-5) Tuesday night by a final score of 2-1 in overtime in front of 5,273 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign hosts the Colorado Eagles Tuesday at 6 p.m. PST.

Kenny Connors scored his 14th goal of the season just 17 seconds into overtime on a primary assist from Martin Chormiak who tied the contest on his 10th power-play goal of the year, 26th overall, just 27 seconds into the period. Pheonix Copley who recorded the secondary assist on Connors's overtime score made 26 saves for his fifth consecutive victory. With the victory Ontario tied a franchise record with their 44th win of the season as they have a three-point lead a top of the division on Colorado with each team playing four more games.

It was a scoreless first period where the Reign outshot the Eagles 9-7 and killed off the period's lone penalty midway through the frame.

Colorado led 1-0 after 40 minutes of play as Jack Ahcan struck on the power-play with 3:52 remaining in the middle frame sending a wrist shot into the net from the blue line that went off an Ontario stick in the high slot. Each team generated 13 shots on net in the stanza.

The Reign began the third period with 70 seconds over power-play time on a man advantage which carried over from the second period and Martin Chromiak (14th) tied the score at 1-1 just 27 seconds into the period from Cole Guttman. From behind the net Guttman fed Chromiak in the right circle where he beat Miner with a low wrist shot. Later in the frame the Reign went to the box at 11:12 and 15:48 but were able to kill off both penalties eventually forcing overtime as each the Eagles outshot the Reign 7-5 in the final 20 minutes.

Just 17 seconds into overtime Kenny Connors (14th) gave the Reign a 2-1 victory on a setup from Martin Chromiak and Pheonix Copley. In the defensive zone Copley played the puck at the right wing for Chromiak. From there he turned on the jets and carried the puck into the right circle finding Connors in the high slot who twisted a wrist shot past the glove of Miner.

Lord

On beating Colorado and being first in the Pacific Division

It was good to just have a playoff style of game, low scoring, every play really mattered. I think it's obviously good to get the additional point on them. There's one thing I've learned over all the years, is sometimes this game is built up too much where, you know, if we don't take care of business in the next four it doesn't matter, right? So we got to focus in on Friday. It's a good win, but it's only one and we got a lot of work to do still, so we can't get too high.

On Martin Chromiak's game

I think he's been great, particularly in the second half of the year. The amount he's grown over the season is immense. He's learned to be grittier, compete, really use his speed and his shot. Obviously, the production's been there. His defending has gotten better also. He's been a driver for us as of late.

On Henry Brzustewicz

Let him do his thing. Hajt coached him up on some of our structure and our details. It was fun getting to know him during rookie camp. He had a had a heck of a tournament there, and I felt like he felt used to being here. I'm sure, between development camp and rookie tournaments and all those things, he felt settled in practice yesterday, in the game tonight. Obviously, there's going to be some growing pains. It's a quick turnaround from a first round series in the OHL to traveling out to one practice and then playing such a talented team. The sky is the limit for him.

Brzustewicz

On playing in his first pro game

It was good. It's a tough game. Both teams are really good, they're fighting for first so obviously it was going to be fast paced. Just felt like I got more comfortable as the game went on.

On being D partners with Joe Hicketts

Joe took me under his wing a little bit today and took care of me really well. Guys like that, it's really nice. He just told me, do whatever, I got you. He just said I'll have your back and stuff. It was great. He supported me all night.

On the biggest difference going from OHL to AHL

The speed of the game. It's obviously a lot older guys so it's definitely a step up in pace.

Connors

On his OT winner

Chromiak has a ton of speed. He made a really good play coming up the ice. Just trying to get myself open a little bit, create some space. And then, we work with our development guys on, shooting around the body and, you creating shot lanes. Just tried to get one through the defenseman and on the net. Just happy that it went in.

On tonight's game

Tight checking. They're a really good transition team. I thought we did a pretty good job for most of the game, kind of taking that transition away. Copley played unbelievable and it definitely in a playoff feel. Both teams really wanted this game for the standings, just going forward for the rest of the year in playoffs.

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

ONT 0 0 1 2 2

COL 0 1 0 0 1

Shots PP

ONT 28 1/1

COL 27 1/4

PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Kenny Connors (ONT)

2. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

3. Trent Miner (ONT)

W: Copley

L: Miner







American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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