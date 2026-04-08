Condors Sign Nicholl and Lafreniere to ATO Deals
Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors signed C William Nicholl and RW Tommy Lafreniere to ATO agreements for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Nicholl will wear 56 while Lafreniere will don 54 with the team.
Nicholl, 19, was drafted in the seventh round (#196 overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft by Edmonton. After missing half the 2025-26 season due to injury, the Ottawa, Ontario native returned to the London Knights lineup to post 15 goals and 11 assists for 26 points in 32 games. He went on to have three assists in five playoff games as the Knights fell to the Soo Greyhounds.
For his Ontario Hockey League Career (OHL), Nicholl had 105 points (43g-62a) in 168 games and helped lead the Knights to back-to-back OHL championships and a Memorial Cup title. He signed a three-year NHL Entry Level Contract earlier this month with Edmonton, beginning next season.
Lafreniere, 19, was selected in the third round (#83 overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft by Edmonton. He finished second on the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season in goals with 41 and had 77 points in 67 games. Over parts of three seasons with the Blazers, the Quebec native had 137 points (67g-70a) in 144 games. He is committed to play at Western Michigan University next season.
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