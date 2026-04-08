Iowa Staves off Texas Rally, Takes 5-2 Road Win

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Iowa Wild scored three unanswered third period goals to stave off a Texas Stars rally and earn a 5-2 win at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Tuesday night. Hunter Haight scored twice while Ben Jones (0-3=3) and Gerry Mayhew (1-2=3) recorded three-point games.

Iowa opened the scoring 2:58 into the contest when Nicolas Aubé-Kubel spun a turnaround feed through the crease for Haight to slam past Remi Poirier (19 saves). Ben Gleason picked up a secondary assist on Haight's goal.

The Wild outshot the Stars 8-7 in the first period.

Jones and Mayhew combined to find Kiersted in the high slot to double the lead 4:26 into the middle frame.

Harrison Scott answered for Texas with a backhand shot over the blocker of Cal Petersen (26 saves) 3:08 later.

Iowa outshot Texas 18-13 through 40 minutes.

Jack Anderson scored his first AHL goal and tied the game 2:38 into the third period.

The Wild responded on the power play and took the lead for good at 6:52 when Mayhew drove into the slot and fed Haight at the back post.

Gleason provided a crucial insurance goal with 6:46 remaining with a wrister under the bar from the top of the right circle with assists from Jean-Luc Foudy and Jones.

Jones set up Mayhew for an empty-net goal with a minute to play.

Texas outshot Iowa 28-24. The Wild finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage while the Stars went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa and Texas face off again on Wednesday, Apr. 8 at 7 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

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