Colorado Concludes Road Trip with 2-1 OT Loss to Reign

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







ONTARIO, CA. - Ontario forward Kenny Connors scored the game-winning goal just 17 seconds into overtime, as the Reign rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat the Colorado Eagles 2-1 on Tuesday. Goaltender Pheonix Copley earned the win in net, stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced. Defenseman Jack Ahcan scored the Eagles lone goal, as Colorado wrapped up its six-game road trip with a mark of 4-1-1.

The first period would see each team earn their offensive opportunities, but it would be the goaltenders who would hold serve, as the Eagles and Reign headed to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

A Colorado power play late in the second period would lead to the game's first goal, as Ahcan fired a shot from the blue line that would deflect off a Reign defender's stick and into the back of the net. The goal was Ahcan's 11th of the season and put the Eagles up 1-0 with 3:52 remaining in the middle frame.

A power play early in the third period would set up Ontario forward Martin Chromiak to light the lamp with a wrister from the right-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1 just 27 seconds into the final frame.

As the game transitioned into sudden-death overtime, Connors would collect a pass between the circles, before sending a wrister past goalie Trent Miner, giving the Reign the 2-1 victory.

Miner suffered the overtime loss in net, allowing two goals on 28 shots, as the Eagles finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, April 10th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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