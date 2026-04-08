Comets Extend Point Streak to 6 Games in OT Loss in Toronto

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Toronto, ON - The Comets headed to Toronto for a school day game at Coca-Cola Coliseum and were edged 4-3 in overtime.

The Marlies capitalized on the energy inside the building and struck just 1:15 into the game when Nico Daws made a save on a point shot from Noah Chadwick, but Matthew Barbolini was there to jam home the rebound for his ninth of the year to make it 1-0. The Marlies would add to the lead when Reese Johnson led Landon Sim into the offensive zone, snapping a shot from the right circle past the blocker of Daws to make it 2-0 at 6:43 on Sim's third of the year. Landon Sim would later drop the gloves as he squared off against Cam Squires in a spirited bout at center ice. Each would serve five minutes for fighting.

The Comets couldn't have asked for a better start in the second period when Nathan Legare received a pass from Ryan Schmelzer in the left circle and snapped a shot past the glove of Toronto netminder Dennis Hildeby to make it 2-1 just 43 seconds into the frame on his 12th of the year. Shane Lachance picked up the secondary assist. The Marlies would regain the two-goal advantage when Borya Valis threw a puck from behind the Comets' net which banked off Nico Daws and in to make it 3-1 at 2:32 on his 13th of the year. The Comets stormed right back just a few minutes later when Cam Squires corralled a loose puck behind the Toronto net and fed Angus Crookshank who was parked at the near post and tapped it home for his team-leading 20th goal of the season which made it 3-2 at 5:02. Calen Addison picked up the secondary assist. Kyle Criscuolo had a chance to tie the game on a breakaway later in the period but was denied by Dennis Hildeby.

The Comets entered the third period trailing 3-2 and would eventually find the equalizer after a great shift in the offensive zone which started with a keep-in at the point by Colton White who dished the puck to Kyle Criscuolo at the top of the left circle, and it was Angus Crookshank who deflected Criscuolo's shot to the back of the net to tie the game at three at the 10:37 mark on his second of the game and 21st of the year.

60 minutes was not enough to decide this one as the teams headed to overtime for the second straight game in the season series. It didn't take long, however, as just 26 seconds into the extra session, Marlies' forward Ryan Tverberg received a drop pass from Alex Nylander and fired a wrist shot high blocker side past Nico Daws to win the game on his 14th of the year, snapping Toronto's four-game skid. The Comets picked up a point to extend their point streak to a season-long six games.

The Comets were outshot by the Marlies 23-16, while going 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home on Friday at 7 pm against the Toronto Marlies for the Local Police Officer Game. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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