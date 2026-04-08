Condors Sign Sjolund to AHL Deal for 2026-27
Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors have signed D Samuel Sjolund to a one-year AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.
Sjolund, 24, recently completed his collegiate career at Western Michigan University. The Stockholm, Sweden native had 76 points (13g-63a) in 119 games with the Broncos, helping the team to the 2025 NCAA National Championship. He was +32 combined over his past two seasons. Before Western Michigan, the 6'3 ¬Â³, 200 lbs. left-shot d-man had 35 points (9g-26a) in 56 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League.
He was originally selected in the fourth round (#111 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Dallas Stars.
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