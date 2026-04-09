Syracuse Crunch Downed by Rochester Americans, 3-2
Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
Syracuse Crunch defenseman Jarred Tinordi vs. the Rochester Americans
(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: William Madely)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Rochester Americans, 3-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss moves the Crunch to 39-22-3-4 on the season. They complete the 12-game season series against the Amerks with a 6-5-0-1 record.
Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 15-of-18 shots. Devon Levi turned aside 17-of-19 shots in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on two opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-2.
The Crunch jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 3:54 into the game. Nick Abruzzese stole the puck in the Amerk's zone and passed over to Dylan Duke in the left circle. He quickly fed Matthew Peca who scored as he cut across the slot. The Amerks responded six minutes later and tied the game with a power-play goal. Olivier Nadeau was down low to tip in Anton Wahlberg's right-point shot.
Rochester took the lead halfway through the second period. Nadeau forced a turnover in the bottom of the left circle and sent in his second of the game. Syracuse stole it back and knotted the game, 2-2, at the 11:04 mark. Jarred Tinordi cut across the crease, grabbed the puck, turned and shot it in from a sharp angle along the goal line.
The Amerks went back on top at the 11:31 mark of the final frame when Christopher Douglas fired in a rocket from the right circle. They maintained their lead through the end of regulation to take the win.
The Crunch host the Utica Comets on Saturday.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Ethan Czata made his pro debut tonight...Nick Abruzzese is on a four-game points streak (3g, 2a)...Jarred Tinordi played in his 500th AHL game tonight.
Images from this story
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Syracuse Crunch center Tristan Allard vs. the Rochester Americans
(William Madely)
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Syracuse Crunch center Matthew Peca vs. the Rochester Americans
(William Madely)
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Syracuse Crunch defenseman Jarred Tinordi vs. the Rochester Americans
(William Madely)
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