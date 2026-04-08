Stars' Home Streak Ends at Five in Loss to Iowa

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier vs. the Iowa Wild

(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust) Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier vs. the Iowa Wild(Texas Stars, Credit: Logan Foust)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw a five-game home winning streak come to an end Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to the Iowa Wild at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Iowa jumped out to the lead 2:58 into the first period when Hunter Haight batted the puck down between Remi Poirier's legs on the fourth Wild shot.

Matt Kiersted doubled Iowa's lead when he fired a shot from the slot at 4:26 in the middle frame. One minute and eight seconds later, the Stars went on the power play when Oskar Olausson was sent to the box for tripping. It looked like the Wild had killed the penalty, but at the last second Harrison Scott flipped the puck over the shoulder of Cal Petersen on his backhand from between the circles to cut the Stars' deficit to one.

The Stars tied the game 2-2 just 2:38 into the final frame when Jack Anderson blasted a shot through traffic from the top of the right face-off circle. The goal was Anderson's first in the pros since signing with Texas following his senior season at Michigan Tech.

Haight scored his second goal of the game 4:14 later, this time on the power play, to give Iowa the lead again. Former Stars defenseman Ben Gleason chipped in a goal at 13:14 to give Iowa an insurance goal. The Stars pulled Poirier from the net with 3:20 remaining, but Gerry Mayhew scored on the empty net to make the final score 5-2.

Poirier stopped 19 of 23 in the loss. Petersen gave up two goals on 28 shots for the win.

The Stars will be back at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Wednesday evening for a rematch with the Wild. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets!

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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