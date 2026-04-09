Ads Rebound with Shutout over Moose

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Manitoba Moose 7-0 Wednesday at Canada Life Centre.

The Admirals tied a season-high with the seven goals (achieved two other times) and the margin off victory was the largest of the season (previously five).

Milwaukee's Magic Number to clinch a playoff spot is down the three points.

Goalie Matt Murray stopped 16 Manitoba shots to earn his 20th win of the season. It was his fourth shutout of the season and the 13th shutout in his American Hockey League career.

Milwaukee, which trailed 3-0 after the first period the night before, had a 2-0 lead after the first period in this game. The first goal came while Manitoba was on the power play. Admirals defenseman Kevin Gravel got the puck to Shawn Element who carried the puck on the left wing into the Moose zone. Element faked the Moose defense and drove hard to the net. He sent a backhander into the goal for his fifth goal of the season.

Element's goal snapped a streak of seven consecutive games in which the Admirals opponent scored the first goal.

The Admirals claimed a 2-0 lead at 11:15 of the first period. Entering the offensive zone, Kalan Lind left the puck in the high slot for Ryder Rolston. Rolston's shot ricocheted off the goalies shoulder into the air. It dropped behind the goalie and Lind pushed the puck across the goal line for his fifth goal of the year. Rolston and Jack Matier earned the assists.

Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead early in the second period. Dalton Bancroft sent a pass along the left wing boards into the Moose left corner. Massimo Rizzo passed the puck to Joey Willis in the slot. Willis ripped a quick shot past Moose goalie Thomas Milic at 2:02. It was his seventh goal of the campaign.

Admirals forward Cole O'Hara scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season at 4:18 of the second frame while Milwaukee was in its first power play. During a scramble in front of Milic, the puck spilled to O'Hara, who planted it into the net for his third power play tally this year. Aiden Fink was awarded the lone assist. After this goal, Milic was relieved by Domenic DiVincentiis.

The Admirals recorded 15 second period shots on goal and limited the Moose to just three.

In the third period, Kyle Marino scored his fifth goal of the season when he knocked the puck into the net at 2:54. Rolston shot the puck toward the net. It was intercepted by Moose defenseman Kale Clague, but Marino knocked the puck off his stick into the net.

O'Hara scored his second power play goal of the night when he had a Fink shot bounce off him onto the goal at 9:03 of the third stanza. O'Hara's 19th of the season was assisted by Fink and Jake Lucchini.

Willis scored his second of the game with 10.4 seconds left in the contest when he picked up an errant pass and scored on a breakaway. It was his first career two-goal game.

Milwaukee returns to historic Panther Arena Sat., Apr. 11 to host Chicago.







American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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