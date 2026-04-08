Penguins Add Ryan Miller, Quinn Beauchesne on ATOs

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Ryan Miller and defenseman Quinn Beauchesne to amateur tryout agreements.

Both Miller and Beauchesne were drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fifth round of this past summer's 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Miller is coming off of an explosive season as captain of the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League. The 18-year-old posted career-bests with 30 goals, 45 assists and 75 points, placing second on the team in each category. Miller also tied for the WHL league lead by scoring four shorthanded goals.

The 130th overall pick in 2025 and native of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Miller logged 121 points (52G-69A) in 182 career WHL games.

Beauchesne wrapped up his third season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League. Likewise, he notched new career-highs with seven goals, 28 assists and 35 points in 56 contests. The 148th overall selection in 2025 led all Guelph defenders those areas, and his 28 helpers ranked second on the team.

Beauchesne, 19, has 66 points (15G-51A) in 138 career OHL games with the Storm. The Ottawa, Ontario native also secured gold medals for Canada at both the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and 2025 U18 World Championship.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Thursday, Apr. 9, against the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop for the Penguins' final away game of the regular season is set for 7:00 p.m. at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Penguins' return home this Saturday, Apr. 11, when the team adopts the one-night moniker of the Steamtown Gandy Dancers for the latest installment of its Community Night Series presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Gandy Dancers will take on the Cleveland Monsters with a 6:05 p.m. departure at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have five games left in their regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.







American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2026

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