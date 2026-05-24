Penguins' Eastern Conference Final Schedule Is Set

Published on May 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced the schedule for the Eastern Conference Final against the Toronto Marlies in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Penguins will host the first two games of the best-of-seven series at home on Wednesday, May 27 and Friday, May 29. If necessary, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will also host Game 6 on Sunday, June 7 as well as the decisive seventh game on Tuesday, June 9 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The full series is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 27 - Toronto @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 2: Friday, May 29 - Toronto @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 3: Monday, June 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Toronto, 7:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum

Game 4: Wednesday, June 3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Toronto, 7:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum

*Game 5: Friday, June 5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Toronto, 7:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum

*Game 6: Sunday, June 7 - Toronto @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

*Game 7: Tuesday, June 9 - Toronto @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

* = if necessary

This will be the first-ever playoff meeting between the Penguins and Marlies, and a trip to the Calder Cup Final hangs in the balance. During the 2025-26 regular season, the Penguins and Marlies split their two games. Both contests were decided by one goal. This marks the fourth postseason series between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and an opponent from Canada.

The Penguins defeated the Hershey Bears in the Atlantic Division Semifinals, winning the best-of-five series, 3-1. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton then outlasted the Springfield Thunderbirds to win the Atlantic Division Final, 3-2.

Individual tickets as well as full playoff packages for the Penguins' postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the 2026 Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367 or visit wbspenguins.com.

Penguins Playoff Packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Every minute of the Calder Cup Playoffs can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from May 24, 2026

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