Monsters Playoff Run Ends After 3-2 Game 5 Loss to Marlies
Published on May 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies 3-2 on Sunday evening at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters finished the North Division Finals with a record of 2-3.
Cleveland's Zach Aston-Reese got the Monsters on the board first with a goal at 6:31 off feeds from Luca Pinelli and Brendan Gaunce, but Toronto's Vinni Lettieri responded with a goal at 12:56 to make it an even 1-1 heading into the second period. Hudson Fasching snaked in the only goal of the middle frame while on the man-advantage at 15:03 with helpers from Stanislav Svozil and Owen Sillinger to give Cleveland a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes. The Marlies added two goals in the third period from Logan Shaw at 15:30 and Easton Cowan at 19:48 bringing the final score to 3-2.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 21 shots in the loss while Toronto's Artur Akhtyamov made 22 saves for the win.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 0 - - 2
TOR 1 0 2 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 24 1/2 2/3 6 min / 3 inf
TOR 24 3/3 1/2 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoffs Record
CLE Sawchenko L 21 3 5-3-0
TOR Akhtyamov W 22 2 7-4-0
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