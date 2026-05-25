Penguins Open Eastern Conference Final at Home on Wednesday

Published on May 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Toronto Marlies are set to square off in the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The series pits the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic Division, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, against the No. 4 seed from the North Division, Toronto. The best-of-seven slate starts on Wednesday, May 27. Here's important information to know ahead of Game 1 puck drop at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza...

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SERIES SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 27 - Toronto @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 2: Friday, May 29 - Toronto @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 3: Monday, June 1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Toronto, 7:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum

Game 4: Wednesday, June 3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Toronto, 7:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum

*Game 5: Friday, June 5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Toronto, 7:00 p.m. Coca-Cola Coliseum

*Game 6: Sunday, June 7 - Toronto @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

*Game 7: Tuesday, June 9 - Toronto @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

* = if necessary

THE PATH HERE:

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finished the regular season with 101 points (46-17-7-2), earning them a first-round bye in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. They then defeated the Hershey Bears in four games in the Atlantic Division Semifinals, followed by a triumph over the Springfield Thunderbirds in five games during the Atlantic Division Final.

- Toronto held a playoff spot for the entirety of the 2025-26 regular season but still had to contend with a best-of-three first round after finishing 36-26-5-5. The Marlies won that series against the Rochester Americans in three games. Both the North Division Semifinals and North Division Final went to a winner-take-all Game 5, and both times, the Marlies pulled off third-period comebacks to down the Laval Rocket and Cleveland Monsters.

MORE TO KNOW:

- This will be first-ever playoff meeting between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto.

- This is the fourth time that the Penguins will take on a team from Canada in the playoffs. The Penguins are 0-3 in those series.

- This marks the sixth Conference Finals in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history, the team's first since 2014.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Toronto went head-to-head twice during the 2025-26 regular season. Wins were split at one apiece, and both games were decided by one goal. The visiting team won both contests.

- The Marlies have two former Penguins on their roster: forwards Alex Nylander and Marc Johnstone. Also, Toronto head coach John Gruden is the father of former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Jonathan Gruden.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has allowed only 16 goals in its nine playoff games.

Additional Penguins playoff history can be found in the

2025-26 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Media Guide.

Prior to Game 1, the Penguins will also produce an Eastern Conference Final Series Guide, which will include head-to-head stats, rosters, team information, and more. If you plan on assigning photographers/videographers to any Penguins home game during the Calder Cup Playoffs, please alert Allie Debe (adebe@wbspenguins.com) at least 24 hours prior to game time.







American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.