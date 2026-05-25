Toronto to Face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Eastern Conference Finals

Published on May 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs following the club's 3-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters. Toronto will begin on the road at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, May27.

Toronto will return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2019. The Marlies will now face the Penguins in the postseason for the first time in franchise history.

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Wednesday, May 27

Game 1 - Toronto Marlies at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m. EST

Friday, May 29

Game 2 - Toronto Marlies at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m. EST

Monday, June 1

Game 3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. EST

Wednesday, June 3

Game 4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, June 5

*Game 5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. EST

Sunday, June 7

*Game 6 - Toronto Marlies at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6:05 p.m. EST

Tuesday, June 9

*Game 7 - Toronto Marlies at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m. EST

*If necessary

Visit Marlies.ca to secure season seats for the 2026-27 Marlies Season Tickets. Marlies Season Ticket Holders receive complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 1, 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game playoff tickets will be available on Tuesday, May 26th at 12:00 p.m. at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.







American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2026

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