Toronto to Face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Eastern Conference Finals
Published on May 25, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies are set to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs following the club's 3-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters. Toronto will begin on the road at Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday, May27.
Toronto will return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2019. The Marlies will now face the Penguins in the postseason for the first time in franchise history.
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
Wednesday, May 27
Game 1 - Toronto Marlies at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m. EST
Friday, May 29
Game 2 - Toronto Marlies at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m. EST
Monday, June 1
Game 3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. EST
Wednesday, June 3
Game 4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. EST
Friday, June 5
*Game 5 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Toronto Marlies, 7:00 p.m. EST
Sunday, June 7
*Game 6 - Toronto Marlies at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6:05 p.m. EST
Tuesday, June 9
*Game 7 - Toronto Marlies at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m. EST
*If necessary
Visit Marlies.ca to secure season seats for the 2026-27 Marlies Season Tickets. Marlies Season Ticket Holders receive complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 1, 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game playoff tickets will be available on Tuesday, May 26th at 12:00 p.m. at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.
American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2026
- Penguins Open Eastern Conference Final at Home on Wednesday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Toronto to Face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Eastern Conference Finals - Toronto Marlies
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