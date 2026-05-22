Reign's 2026-27 Opening Night Set for October 3rd

Published on May 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, announced their home opener for the 2026-27 regular season will be played on Saturday, October 3rd at Toyota Arena.

The contest will kick off the team's 19th season in Ontario and 12th in the American Hockey League. The Reign's opponent, as well as the additional schedule and promotional information will be announced at a later date.

Two weeks before the Reign start their season, they'll host the fourth edition of the Empire Classic at Toyota Arena between the LA Kings and Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the preseason showcase are on sale now via AXS.

In addition, ALL-IN Memberships for the 2026-27 season are also on sale, with more information available at OntarioReign.com.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will be available to the public later this summer through OntarioReign.com. Fans can order their season tickets and begin securing group outings by calling (909) 941-7825.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.







American Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2026

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