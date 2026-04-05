Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild split a home-and-home weekend series and shut out the Rockford IceHogs 4-0 at BMO Center on Saturday night. Riley Heidt tied a career high for points (1-2=3) while Cal Petersen stopped all 14 shots he faced.
Iowa outshot Rockford 8-4 in a scoreless opening frame.
The Wild struck on the power play 6:56 into the second period. After Heidt sent the puck to the goal line, Nicolas Aubé-Kubel set up Caedan Bankier for a one-timer past Drew Commesso (28 saves).
Gerry Mayhew followed up chances from Jean-Luc Foudy and Ben Jones and gave Iowa a two-goal lead at 16:25.
Iowa outshot Rockford 23-8 through 40 minutes.
Will Zmolek scored his first goal of the season with a rebound finish of Ben Gleason's point bid 3:53 into the third period. Heidt picked up a secondary assist on Zmolek's goal.
Heidt scored on the empty net with an assist from Elliot Desnoyers with 1:40 to play.
Iowa outshot Rockford 32-14. The Wild finished 1-for-2 with the man advantage and killed off two IceHogs power plays.
Iowa travels to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to take on the Texas Stars on Tuesday, Apr. 7 at 7 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visitwww.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season athttps://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Reign Storm Back to Victory over Condors with Second Period Surge - Ontario Reign
- Jugnauth's Overtime Winner Helps Sweep Canucks as Firebirds Clinch Spot in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Canucks Fall, 3-2, in OT to the Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Come up Short in High Scoring Affair - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Clinch First Calder Cup Playoff Appearance Since 2022, Defeat Roadrunners, 5-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Points Record - Tucson Roadrunners
- Walker's Two-Goal Third Period, Hebig's Record Not Enough in 5-4 Loss in Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Bounce Back with 4-2 Win at San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Fall in Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Clinch 2026 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Rally Past Wolves, 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Take Down Wolves for Fifth Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
- Belleville Unable to Solve Comets in 4-0 Defeat - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Lose, 8-1, to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Barracuda Clipped by Colorado, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Daws Becomes Franchise Leader in Shutouts as Comets Blank Senators, 4-0 - Utica Comets
- The Phantoms' Menace - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Bears Thump Hartford 8-1 - Hershey Bears
- Huglen Hat Trick Highlights Penguins Dominant 6-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Take Down AHL's Top Team in Overtime Thriller - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Grab Point in Overtime Loss to Americans - Providence Bruins
- Moose Besieged by Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Throttle Marlies 5-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz Join's Ontario on PTO - Ontario Reign
- Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz Join's Ontario on PTO - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Clara and Pettersson to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Stachowiak's Third-Straight Multi-Point Effort Aids Griffins in Win over Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Special Teams Shine Again in Shootout Win over Crunch - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders' Rowe Suspended Two Games - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Tyson Hinds from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Look to Lead Series in Laval - Calgary Wranglers
- Providence Bruins Sign Will Gilson to Amateur Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Wranglers Dominate in Laval - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Visit Laval for the First Time - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms vs Penguins, Game 67 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Axel Sandin-Pellikka Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.