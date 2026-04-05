Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild split a home-and-home weekend series and shut out the Rockford IceHogs 4-0 at BMO Center on Saturday night. Riley Heidt tied a career high for points (1-2=3) while Cal Petersen stopped all 14 shots he faced.

Iowa outshot Rockford 8-4 in a scoreless opening frame.

The Wild struck on the power play 6:56 into the second period. After Heidt sent the puck to the goal line, Nicolas Aubé-Kubel set up Caedan Bankier for a one-timer past Drew Commesso (28 saves).

Gerry Mayhew followed up chances from Jean-Luc Foudy and Ben Jones and gave Iowa a two-goal lead at 16:25.

Iowa outshot Rockford 23-8 through 40 minutes.

Will Zmolek scored his first goal of the season with a rebound finish of Ben Gleason's point bid 3:53 into the third period. Heidt picked up a secondary assist on Zmolek's goal.

Heidt scored on the empty net with an assist from Elliot Desnoyers with 1:40 to play.

Iowa outshot Rockford 32-14. The Wild finished 1-for-2 with the man advantage and killed off two IceHogs power plays.

Iowa travels to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to take on the Texas Stars on Tuesday, Apr. 7 at 7 p.m.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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