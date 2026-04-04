Axel Sandin-Pellikka Recalled by Detroit
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.
Sandin-Pellikka, a rookie out of Gallivare, Sweden, has three points (2-1-3) in four games with Grand Rapids and scored his first AHL goal during his season debut on March 24 against Milwaukee. He also has 19 points (6-13-19), 16 penalty minutes and a minus-21 rating in 63 games with the Red Wings this season. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on Oct. 9 against Montreal and later bagged his first NHL point with a goal on Oct. 17 against Tampa Bay. Last spring, Sandin-Pellikka joined the Griffins and competed in two regular-season games with one assist, adding three appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
In 2024-25, Sandin-Pellikka was named the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year when he paced all SHL juniors in goals (12) and points (29). He was also named the 2025 World Junior Championship best defenseman when he served as captain for Team Sweden and tallied 10 points (4-6-10) in seven outings. Throughout his three-year SHL career from 2022-25, Sandin-Pellikka posted 52 points (24-28-52), 39 penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating in 107 contests. He was the 17th overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
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