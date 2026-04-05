Daws Becomes Franchise Leader in Shutouts as Comets Blank Senators, 4-0

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Belleville Senators on Country Night and won by a score of 4-0.

Fresh off a 5-2 win in Rochester last night, the Senators had their skating legs the first few shifts of the opening frame, getting some quality chances on Nico Daws. The Comets were able to withstand the early pressure and found their stride as the period went along. They were awarded the only power play of the first period when Belleville defenseman Tomas Hamara was called for interference at 10:12, but the Sens killed it off and kept the game scoreless.

The Comets were the better team out of the gate to start the second period, and that continued throughout the frame. After establishing a strong forecheck, the Comets capitalized on a Belleville turnover when Nathan Legare picked off a pass in the high slot and fired a laser past the glove of Senators' netminder Jackson Parsons to make it 1-0 on his 11th of the year at 8:52. The Comets would strike again moments later when Matyas Melovsky jabbed a loose puck out to Colton White at the point whose shot was blocked, but it was Melovsky who corralled it in the low shot and pounded it home to make it 2-0 at 10:41 on his seventh of the year. Colton White and Angus Crookshank were credited with the helpers.

Trailing 2-0 entering the third, the Senators brought forth a solid push in the final stanza in an attempt to cut into the deficit. Their best chance came later in the frame when former Comet Graeme Clarke was denied in tight by Nico Daws after receiving a centering pass from behind the net. The Senators pulled Jackson Parsons for the extra attacker, but the Comets would get an empty-net goal from Ryan Schmelzer at 17:52, his fourth of the year, to give them a three-goal cushion. Mikael Diotte and Nico Daws picked up the assists. The Sens pulled Parsons yet again, and Mike Hardman would find the back of the net from his own zone to make it 4-0 at 18:58 on his 10th of the year.

Nico Daws turned aside all 21 shots that he faced as he picked up his second shutout of the season, both of which have come against the Senators, and his sixth shutout as a Comet to set a new franchise record. He was previously tied with Joacim Eriksson and Jacob Markstrom.

The Comets outshot the Senators 25-21, while going 0-for-4 on the power play and 1-for- on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home on Friday at 7 pm against the Toronto Marlies for the Local Police Officer Game. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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