Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Points Record

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







HENDERSON, NV - Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig broke another franchise record on Saturday against the Henderson Silver Knights, recording his 181st career point with Tucson to become the franchise's all-time leader in points. He surpassed former Roadrunner and current Dallas Stars forward Michael Bunting, who previously held the record with 180 points.

Hebig, 29, tallied his 28th assist of the season on Sammy Walker's goal at 14:13 of the third period to secure the milestone in Tucson's 5-4 loss to Henderson.

The milestone marks the second major franchise record Hebig has broken this season, and third overall, following his climb to the top of the Roadrunners' all-time goals list in December. He also set the franchise record for games played last season.

His latest achievement comes during another standout season for the Roadrunners forward, who has recorded 48 points (20g, 28a) through 62 games in 2025-26, surpassing his career-high 47-point season set during the 2024-25 campaign.

Hebig ranks third on the team in both points and goals, while ranking second in power-play points with 15 (5g, 10a).

Saturday's assist also marked the 98th assist of Hebig's Roadrunners career, second-most in franchise history behind Bunting's 106 assists.

Hebig previously became Tucson's all-time goals leader on Dec. 12, 2025, when he scored his 75th career goal to break Bunting's record of 74, tallying a power-play goal at 19:58 of the second period in the Roadrunners' 5-4 overtime victory over Bakersfield at Tucson Arena.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native first etched his name into the Roadrunners record book on March 28, 2025, when Hebig appeared in his 280th career game with Tucson against the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena, passing former Roadrunners defenseman Dysin Mayo as the franchise's all-time leader in games played.

It was one of several career milestones set during Hebig's breakout 2024-25 campaign, when he set career highs with 47 points, 26 goals and 21 assists in 67 games. He led Tucson in goals and finished second on the team in scoring, with his 26 goals doubling his previous career best.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward earned his first AHL All-Star selection and signed a two-way NHL contract with Utah in March after beginning the season on an AHL deal. After the season, Hebig inked a two-year, two-way deal with the Utah Mammoth on July 17.

Hebig has played eight professional seasons, including the last six with Tucson. In 446 career AHL games with the Roadrunners and Bakersfield Condors (2018-20), he has totaled 217 points (97g, 120a) and 220 penalty minutes (PIM).

He also skated in parts of two ECHL seasons from 2019-21, recording 34 points (11g, 23a) in 33 games, along with three points (1g, 2a) in four postseason appearances.

Before turning pro, Hebig played five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats from 2013 to 2018. He served as an alternate captain for the Blades in 2015-16 and totaled 225 points (98g, 127a) and 136 PIM in 264 career WHL games. He added eight points (6g, 2a) in seven playoff games.







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