Belleville Unable to Solve Comets in 4-0 Defeat
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators wrapped up their short New York trip against the Utica Comets, falling in a valiant effort, 4-0.
The first period went scoreless as both sides pushed for offence. Shots were even through twenty minutes at 7-7, with the Senators killing off one penalty heading into the middle frame.
Nearly nine minutes into the second, Utica broke the deadlocked score. Nathan Legare intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and scored his eleventh of the season from the top of the circles to give the Comets a 1-0 lead. Just under two minutes later, Utica struck again. After a scramble in front of the net, a point shot from Colton White created a rebound for Matyas Melovsky, extending the lead to 2-0.
Despite Belleville generating many chances in the third, Utica was the only team to add to the scoreboard. The Comets scored two empty-net goals in the final three minutes. Ryan Schmelzer found the empty cage from the neutral zone, and at the 18:58 mark, Mike Hardman notched his tenth of the season with a long shot from the Comets' end to seal a 4-0 final. Nico Daws made 21 saves for the shutout, while Jackson Parsons, making his second start in as many nights, stopped 23 of 25 shots.
The Senators see Utica one last time for Belleville's third-to-last game of the season on Wednesday April 15th. Game time is at 7:00 p.m. inside CAA Arena.
Belleville will push on after some time at home, moving to Laval next Friday for the first of a back-to-back versus the Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens). Puck comes down at 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell.
Fast Facts:
#19 Jamieson Rees ended the night with three shots
#31 Jackson Parsons saved 23 of 25
#58 Samuel Bolduc notched five shots on goal
#92 Graeme Clarke put three shots on net
The Senators went perfect on the penalty kill (4/4)
The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.
Single-game tickets for the second half of the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.
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