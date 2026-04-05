Condors Fall in Ontario

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (34-22-10, 78pts) had three leads, but fell 6-3 to the Ontario Reign (43-19-5, 91pts) on Saturday. Despite the loss, the Condors magic number to clinch a playoff berth dropped to three with Tucson's regulation loss. Bakersfield can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Wednesday at home over the Roadrunners.

Roby Jarventie (18th) gave the Condors an early 1-0 on the power play, redirecting a pass at the top of the crease. Sam Poulin fought Jacob Doty later in the period. Ontario would tie it at 1-1, but Poulin, seconds after returning from the Condors medical room, put Bakersfield back in front at 2-1 with under a minute remaining in the period.

Ontario responded early on a power play in the second period to tie it at 2-2. James Hamblin (27th) restored the advantage at 3-2 from the blue paint at 8:07. The Reign would go on to score shorthanded and took their first lead of the night at 4-3 on a scramble in front with under nine minutes left in the second.

The Reign scored twice in the third period for the 6-3 final. Ontario won seven of the eight season matchups.

Hutson leads all rookies in goals with 29 goals. His assist gave him nine points (3g-6a) in eight games. Howard's helper gave him 12 points (7g-5a) in his last 13 games.

Captain Seth Griffith missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury.

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Next week the team is home for three games on a Weiner Wednesday, $3 Beer Friday, and Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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