Syracuse Crunch Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Shootout

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch battle the Springfield Thunderbirds

(Syracuse Crunch) Syracuse Crunch battle the Springfield Thunderbirds(Syracuse Crunch)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch rallied to earn a point, but fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, in a shootout tonight at the MassMutual Center.

The Crunch came back from three different one-goal deficits to claim one standings point and move to 39-21-3-4 on the season. Ethan Samson led the Crunch with a goal and an assist. With a league-leading fifth shorthanded goal, Jakob Pelletier has tied the Crunch franchise record and extended his points streak to 18 consecutive games. Nick Abruzzese rounded out Syracuse's scoring with a third-period tally that forced overtime.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 33-of-36 shots and 3-of-4 shootout attempts. Will Cranley turned aside 18-of-21 shots and all four shootout attempts between the pipes for the Thunderbirds. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on four opportunities, while Springfield went 2-for-7.

The Thunderbirds were first on the board halfway through the opening period. Akil Thomas set up Aleksanteri Kaskimäki for a wrister from the high slot.

The Crunch tied the game eight minutes into the middle frame. Ethan Gauthier passed over to an open Samon as he came down the right wing. He delayed and beat Cranley with a wrister into the top left corner. Springfield responded and regained their lead with a 5-on-3 power-play goal late in the period off a wrister from Thomas Bordeleau in the right circle.

Syracuse came back to tie the game for a second time just 1:55 into the third period. Pelletier forced a turnover and sped down the ice for a shorthanded breakaway. Springfield stole their lead back with another power-play goal 39 seconds later when Dillon Dube poked the puck in during a scramble in front of the net. The Crunch came back to tie the game for a third time at the 8:38 mark. Matteo Pietroniro's left-wing shot was stopped, but Abruzzese was down low to chip the puck up and over Cranley and eventually force overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period, the game went to a shootout where Akil Thomas scored the lone goal and game-winner in the fourth round.

The Crunch are back in action when they host the Rochester Americans on Wednesday.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Jakob Pelletier has the longest active points streak in the AHL with 18 games (8g, 17a)...Jakob Pelletier played in his 200th AHL game tonight... Max Grondin earned his first AHL point with an assist on Ethan Samson's goal...Nick Abruzzese has goals in three consecutive games...The Crunch have a nine-game road points streak dating back to Feb. 7 in Belleville...The Crunch are 1-4 in shootouts this season.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.