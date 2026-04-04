Wranglers Visit Laval for the First Time

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers make their first-ever trip to Laval for the third meeting of the season between these two clubs, with the series currently split.

Back on Jan. 26, Calgary earned a 6-3 victory over the North Division-leading Laval Rocket at the Scotiabank Saddledome, bouncing back after a 5-3 loss two nights earlier.

The win was powered by multi-goal performances from Zayne Parekh and Martin Frk.

The Wranglers came out with a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Laval pushed back in the second, cutting the deficit to one, but Calgary quickly regained control.

Dryden Hunt led the way with a five-point performance, while Frk added an empty-net goal to seal the win as the Wranglers shut things down defensively in the third.

Since that last meeting, Zayne Parekh has been recalled to the Calgary Flames.

Now, the teams meet again, this time in Laval, with the Wranglers aiming to get back into the win column.

For Etienne Morin, this game carries extra meaning.

Growing up just 30 minutes from Laval, he's been eager for this moment.

"My four best friends are coming, and my mom will be there with her friends too, so I'm excited to play," said Morin.

"Growing up in Montreal, I went to a lot of Canadiens games; it's kinda like a mini Bell Centre over there, so it's gonna be my first time, I'm excited."

"I've already been talking to some of the guys about places to eat that they've never tried, I've been hyping it up pretty good. I'm just excited to be back home."

The Other Side

The Rocket return home looking to snap a three-game losing streak after a 3-1 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on March 28.

Alex Belzile scored Laval's lone goal in that game and sits second on the team in scoring with 57 points.

Despite the recent skid, Laval clinched a playoff opportunity on Mar. 18 with a win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Over their last 10 games, the Rocket have gone 5-3-0-2.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.