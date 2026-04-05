Anaheim Ducks Assign Clara and Pettersson to San Diego

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has assigned goaltender Damian Clara and center Lucas Pettersson from Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Clara, 21 (1/13/05), represented Italy at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026, posted a .911 save percentage (SV%) in four games while leading all tournament goaltenders in saves (133). He had two 45-plus save efforts (46 saves Feb. 11 vs. Sweden and 48 saves Feb. 17 vs. Switzerland), with his Feb. 17 performance the most saves in the 2026 Games and fifth-most all-time in a single Olympic game with NHL players.

Signed to a three-year entry-level contract June 3, 2024, Clara went 17-15-0 with two shutouts and a 2.52 goals-against average (GAA) in 33 SHL games with Brynas this season. He also went 1-1 in two SHL Playoff contests (2.38 GAA). Clara combined for a 12-17-0 record with two shutouts in 31 games in 2024-25, split between Karpat (Finnish Liiga) and Farjestad (SHL). He also made his North American debut, appearing in two games with San Diego (one start).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (60th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Clara was the first-ever player from Italy to be drafted by an NHL team. The Brunico, Italy native helped Italy earn promotion to the top division for the 2026 World Championship at the 2025 tournament Division I, Group A.

Clara was named the top junior player in the HockeyAllsvenskan in 2023-24 (Sweden's second division), the first non-Swedish player to earn the Guldgallret award (Golden Grid). He went 25-8-0 record with four shutouts, a 2.23 GAA and .913 SV% in 34 regular-season games, ranking second among HockeyAllsvenskan goalies in wins and GAA. The 6-6, 214-pound goaltender won 10 of his 11 playoff appearances in 2024 (10-1), helping Brynas earn promotion to the SHL. At 19 years old, he was the youngest-ever goaltender to lead a team to promotion in the SHL.

Pettersson, 19 (4/17/06), helped Sweden win a gold medal at the 2026 World Junior Championship, scoring 4-2=6 points with a +7 rating in six tournament games. Pettersson scored 10-10 points with a +7 rating in 41 SHL games with Brynas this season, raking third in goals among all SHL players 20 or younger (trailing only Anton Frondel and Ivar Stenberg). He also recorded four assists in five SHL Playoff contests (0-4=4).

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (35th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Pettersson split the 2024-25 season between MoDo (SHL), MoDo Jr. (Sweden Jr.) and Ostersunds (HockeyAllsvenskan). The 6-0, 180-pound forward earned his first career SHL point (assist) in 29 SHL games. He also recorded 4-4=8 points in eight contests with MoDo Jr. and 9-10=19 points in 26 HockeyAllsvenskan games on loan with Ostersunds.

A native of Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, Pettersson helped Sweden to a bronze medal at the 2024 U-18 World Championship, co-leading his country in points (3-5=8) while serving as an alternate captain. He also appeared at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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