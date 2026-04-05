Special Teams Shine Again in Shootout Win over Crunch

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds on game night

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds on game night(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (29-29-6-2) withstood multiple comeback bids from the Syracuse Crunch (39-21-3-4) en route to a 4-3 shootout win on Saturday night inside the MassMutual Center.

The T-Birds forced veteran goaltender Brandon Halverson into early work as Springfield generated two power play chances in the first period, along with 12 total shots on the target. While the Crunch held the fort shorthanded, they could not keep Springfield off the board, as Alek Kaskimaki whistled a high-rising wrist shot over Halverson's glove at 10:34 to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead. Akil Thomas picked up a point for a third straight game on the lone assist.

At the other end, the T-Birds made life easy for their starter, Will Cranley, who needed to make just five saves in 20 minutes to begin his evening.

Syracuse had difficulty generating a high quantity of shots through the course of the evening, but they were opportunistic as Ethan Samson slipped down the slot, received a pass from Ethan Gauthier, and wristed it past Cranley at 8:07 of the second to tie the score.

Less than two minutes later, the T-Birds' special teams rose to the occasion again, killing off 1:15 of 5-on-3 Crunch power play time en route to a perfect 4-for-4 penalty killing effort in the period.

As the period entered its closing minutes, Springfield earned its own two-man advantage opportunity, and Thomas Bordeleau took full advantage, ripping a shot past Halverson's blocker at 18:20 to send the game to the third with the T-Birds holding the 2-1 lead.

The T-Birds' power play began the third period seeking an insurance goal, but instead relented a shorthanded tally to AHL points leader Jakob Pelletier just 1:55 into the frame, which tied the score, 2-2.

However, Syracuse committed a high-sticking infraction less than half a minute later, and 10 seconds onto the ensuing power play, Dillon Dube crashed the blue paint to jam a rebound past Halverson to restore the lead, 3-2, at 2:34. Kaskimaki picked up his second assist and third point on Dube's 14th goal of the season.

The visitors still refused to go away quietly, and Nick Abruzzese again tied matters at 8:38 when he cleaned up a bouncing puck off Cranley's pad to equalize the game, 3-3.

Neither team could solve the other through the closing minutes, setting the stage for 3-on-3 overtime. Cranley and Halverson both stood tall on four combined shots in the extra frame, and the shootout's first three rounds also produced no offensive successes.

Finally, in the top of round four, Akil Thomas calmly slipped a forehand shot through Halverson's legs, and when Dylan Duke missed the net on his attempt, Springfield secured its fourth consecutive win.

By virtue of Springfield's win and Lehigh Valley's regulation loss, the T-Birds' magic number to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff spot now sits at 6. That number decreases with every point the T-Birds earn in the standings, as well as every point the Phantoms fail to earn.

The T-Birds continue their four-game homestand on Friday, April 10 when they host the Rochester Americans inside the Thunderdome for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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