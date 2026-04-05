Special Teams Shine Again in Shootout Win over Crunch
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (29-29-6-2) withstood multiple comeback bids from the Syracuse Crunch (39-21-3-4) en route to a 4-3 shootout win on Saturday night inside the MassMutual Center.
The T-Birds forced veteran goaltender Brandon Halverson into early work as Springfield generated two power play chances in the first period, along with 12 total shots on the target. While the Crunch held the fort shorthanded, they could not keep Springfield off the board, as Alek Kaskimaki whistled a high-rising wrist shot over Halverson's glove at 10:34 to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead. Akil Thomas picked up a point for a third straight game on the lone assist.
At the other end, the T-Birds made life easy for their starter, Will Cranley, who needed to make just five saves in 20 minutes to begin his evening.
Syracuse had difficulty generating a high quantity of shots through the course of the evening, but they were opportunistic as Ethan Samson slipped down the slot, received a pass from Ethan Gauthier, and wristed it past Cranley at 8:07 of the second to tie the score.
Less than two minutes later, the T-Birds' special teams rose to the occasion again, killing off 1:15 of 5-on-3 Crunch power play time en route to a perfect 4-for-4 penalty killing effort in the period.
As the period entered its closing minutes, Springfield earned its own two-man advantage opportunity, and Thomas Bordeleau took full advantage, ripping a shot past Halverson's blocker at 18:20 to send the game to the third with the T-Birds holding the 2-1 lead.
The T-Birds' power play began the third period seeking an insurance goal, but instead relented a shorthanded tally to AHL points leader Jakob Pelletier just 1:55 into the frame, which tied the score, 2-2.
However, Syracuse committed a high-sticking infraction less than half a minute later, and 10 seconds onto the ensuing power play, Dillon Dube crashed the blue paint to jam a rebound past Halverson to restore the lead, 3-2, at 2:34. Kaskimaki picked up his second assist and third point on Dube's 14th goal of the season.
The visitors still refused to go away quietly, and Nick Abruzzese again tied matters at 8:38 when he cleaned up a bouncing puck off Cranley's pad to equalize the game, 3-3.
Neither team could solve the other through the closing minutes, setting the stage for 3-on-3 overtime. Cranley and Halverson both stood tall on four combined shots in the extra frame, and the shootout's first three rounds also produced no offensive successes.
Finally, in the top of round four, Akil Thomas calmly slipped a forehand shot through Halverson's legs, and when Dylan Duke missed the net on his attempt, Springfield secured its fourth consecutive win.
By virtue of Springfield's win and Lehigh Valley's regulation loss, the T-Birds' magic number to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff spot now sits at 6. That number decreases with every point the T-Birds earn in the standings, as well as every point the Phantoms fail to earn.
The T-Birds continue their four-game homestand on Friday, April 10 when they host the Rochester Americans inside the Thunderdome for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.
Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).
Images from this story
|
Springfield Thunderbirds on game night
American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Reign Storm Back to Victory over Condors with Second Period Surge - Ontario Reign
- Jugnauth's Overtime Winner Helps Sweep Canucks as Firebirds Clinch Spot in 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- The Canucks Fall, 3-2, in OT to the Firebirds - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Come up Short in High Scoring Affair - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Clinch First Calder Cup Playoff Appearance Since 2022, Defeat Roadrunners, 5-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Points Record - Tucson Roadrunners
- Walker's Two-Goal Third Period, Hebig's Record Not Enough in 5-4 Loss in Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Bounce Back with 4-2 Win at San Jose - Colorado Eagles
- Condors Fall in Ontario - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Clinch 2026 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Jose Barracuda
- Stars Rally Past Wolves, 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Take Down Wolves for Fifth Straight Home Win - Texas Stars
- Belleville Unable to Solve Comets in 4-0 Defeat - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Lose, 8-1, to Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Barracuda Clipped by Colorado, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Daws Becomes Franchise Leader in Shutouts as Comets Blank Senators, 4-0 - Utica Comets
- The Phantoms' Menace - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Shuts out Rockford 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Bears Thump Hartford 8-1 - Hershey Bears
- Huglen Hat Trick Highlights Penguins Dominant 6-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Amerks Take Down AHL's Top Team in Overtime Thriller - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Grab Point in Overtime Loss to Americans - Providence Bruins
- Moose Besieged by Grand Rapids - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Throttle Marlies 5-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz Join's Ontario on PTO - Ontario Reign
- Defenseman Henry Brzustewicz Join's Ontario on PTO - Ontario Reign
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Clara and Pettersson to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Stachowiak's Third-Straight Multi-Point Effort Aids Griffins in Win over Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Special Teams Shine Again in Shootout Win over Crunch - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders' Rowe Suspended Two Games - AHL
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Tyson Hinds from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Look to Lead Series in Laval - Calgary Wranglers
- Providence Bruins Sign Will Gilson to Amateur Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Wranglers Dominate in Laval - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Visit Laval for the First Time - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms vs Penguins, Game 67 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Axel Sandin-Pellikka Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Special Teams Shine Again in Shootout Win over Crunch
- Middle Period Mastery Guides T-Birds Past Bears
- Blues Sign D Colin Ralph to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
- T-Birds, Hampden County Sheriff's Office Partner for Domestic Violence Awareness Night
- Zherenko Magnificent as T-Birds Double up Bruins