Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







WHO: Ontario Reign (42-19-3-2) at Bakersfield Condors (34-21-9-1)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #67/72

WHEN: Saturday, April 4 @ 6:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign return to Toyota Arena tonight for the first time in 17 days as they take on the Bakersfield Condors for the final time this season.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign are coming off their biggest win of the season scoring a game high seven goals and tying a period high with a four goal second period on Wednesday in a 7-0 win at Coachella Valley to wrap up six straight games on the road. With 89 points the Reign hold a one-point lead on Colorado who wraps up a two-game series with San Jose tonight after losing to the Barracuda 6-3 last evening.

- Ontario has collected a point in 14 of their last 17 games, 11-3-2-1, dating back to Feb. 18. A win tonight would mark back-to-back victories for the first time since winning a season high seven straight from Feb. 18-Mar.8.

- The Reign will play five of their final six games on home ice including three straight. They're third in the AHL with 22 home victories posting a 22-5-2-2 record and have points in nine straight, 7-0-1-1, having not lost on home ice since a 5-1 defeat vs. Coachella Valley on Feb. 1.

- The Reign have scored four or more goals in 30 contests this season posting a 27-2-1 record. Prior to Saturday's seven goal performance, they had failed to score for or more in 10 straight after having done so in the previous six. Prior to Wednesday the Reign were just 3-3-2-1 in their last nine games with only 21 goals.

- In their last six first periods the Reign have scored just two goals but have only allowed two. Wednesday's four goal second period was their second of the season, first since Oct. 31 in a 6-1 win at San Jose. Ontario has a +20 goal differential in the middle frame having scored 74 of their 218 goals in the period with 19 multi-goal second periods.

- Ontario recorded 39 shots on Wednesday, their second highest of the season, first time hitting 30 or more in eight games, after averaging just 21.6 over their previous five games. They had 10 or more shots in all three periods for just the third time this season, first since Feb. 21.

- Ontario has a power-play goal in four of their last five games, 5-for-14, after going seven straight games without a man advantage goal, 0-for-15. They're 26-9-1 when scoring one power-play goal in a game this season and 8-2-0 when scoring two or more-man advantage goals in a game. The Reign have allowed a power-play goal against in five of their last seven games, 24-for-29.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR BAKERSFIELD: The Condors were on the road last night in San Diego and despite going up 2-0 early into the second period the Gulls scored five unanswered to end the period and eventually won by a final score of 6-3 as Bakersfield has lost two straight after a three-game win streak. Bakersfield occupies sixth place in the division with 78 points and six games to play after tonight.

- During their last two games Bakersfield has been outscored 11-5.

- The Condors are 12-14-6-1 on the road this season having lost three straight and 1-4-0-1 in their last six games.

- Bakersfield has a power-play goal in two of their last three games, 2-for-11, but are just 2-for-19 in their last six games.

- The Condors have allowed a power-play goal against in just one of their last five games, 18-for-20.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 6-1-0 record vs. Bakersfield this season having won three straight and have won all three at Toyota Arena. Four of the first six contests have been determined by just one-score as the Reign have outscored the Condors 22-15 in the series. Cole Guttman leads the way offensively for the Reign with five points (4G, 1A) while Koehn Ziemmer has four goals including his first pro hat-trick back on Feb. 7. Viljami Marjala has five points (4G, 1A) for the Condors while Seth Griffith and Issac Howard each have five assists. Ontario is 4-for-30 on the power-play in the series and 19-for-22 on the penalty kill.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Pheonix Copley earned his first shutout of the season on Wednesday making 23 saves picking up his fourth straight win where he has made 96 saves on 100 shots during that span for a 1.00 goals against average and .960 save percentage. He is 7-0-1 in his last eight games with a 1.72 GAA and .929 SV % and 9-1-1 in his last 11 with a 2.08 GAA and .913 SV%. In his last seven victories he has allowed two or fewer goals in six of seven games. Erik Portillo tied a season high with 36 saves last Saturday in a 4-2 loss at Tucson as he suffered his fifth straight loss, 0-3-1-1 since Mar. 11, after winning four in a row. For Bakersfield, Calvin Pickard suffered the loss last evening allowing six goals on 27 shots after he had won back-to-back games including a 22 save shutout on Mar. 21 in a 1-0 win over Calgary. Matt Tomkins allowed four goals in 28 shots in a 5-2 loss vs. Colorado on Wednesday after he had won five of his last six decisions.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 6-1-0 record vs. Bakersfield this season having won three straight and have won all three at Toyota Arena. Four of the first six contests have been determined by just one-score as the Reign have outscored the Condors 22-15 in the series. Cole Guttman leads the way offensively for the Reign with five points (4G, 1A) while Koehn Ziemmer has four goals including his first pro hat-trick back on Feb. 7. Viljami Marjala has five points (4G, 1A) for the Condors while Seth Griffith and Issac Howard each have five assists. Ontario is 4-for-30 on the power-play in the series and 19-for-22 on the penalty kill.

Nov. 21, 2025: Ontario (3) vs. Bakersfield (2)

Nov. 22, 2025: Ontario (3) at Bakersfield (2) OT

Dec. 17, 2025: Ontario (4) at Bakersfield (0)

Jan. 11, 2026: Ontario (0) at Bakersfield (3)

Feb. 6, 2026: Ontario (4) at Bakersfield (3)

Feb. 7, 2026: Ontario (4) vs. Bakersfield (3)

Mar. 1, 2026: Ontario (4) vs. Bakersfield (2)

TEAM LEADERS:

Ontario

Points: Martin Chromiak (50)

Goals: Andre Lee, Martin Chromiak (25)

Assists Nikita Alexandrov (36)

Bakersfield

Points: Seth Griffith (59)

Goals: Quinn Hutson (29)

Assists: Seth Griffith (43)

TEAM NOTES:

Ontario

Goals For: 10th (3.30)

Goals Against: 6th (2,68)

Power-Play: 7th (20.9%)

Penalty Kill: 2nd (85.2%)

Bakersfield

Goals For: 5th (3.36)

Goals Against: 23rd (3.17)

Power-Play: 6th (21.7%)

Penalty Kill: 17th (82.2%)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Ontario

- #8 Martin Chromiak has six points (4G, 2A) in his last five games and 13 points (9G, 4A) in his last 15. He is tied for the team lead with 11 multi-point games as the Reign are 15-3-1-2 when he scores, 25-6-1-2 when he records a point, and 10-1-0 when he has a multi-point game.

- #17 Kenny Connors recorded his seventh multi-point game of the season Wednesday with a goal and an assist as he has a goal in two straight games for the first time.

- #21 Glenn Gawdin extended his point streak to three-games (1G, 3A) with a goal and an assist on Wednesday for his 10th multi point game of the campaign. The Reign are 9-2-0-1 when he scores, 26-8-0-2 when he tallies a point, and 8-1-0-1 when he has a multi-point game.

- #26 Andre Lee tied a franchise record Wednesday with four assists joining Charles Hudon, T.J. Tynan, Matt Moulson, and Philippe Maillet to achieve the mark.

- #27 Joe Hicketts scored his first goal since Dec. 7 on Wednesday while also adding an assist.

- #81 Cole Guttman recorded his first pro hat-trick while also adding an assist on Wednesday. He had 12, 2-goal games, in 209 previous AHL contests. His hat-trick score was his 24th of the season, a new career high.

Bakersfield

- #23 Quinn Huston scored two goals last night after having just one in his previous eight games but has eight points (3G, 5A) in his last seven. He leads all AHL rookies with 29 goals, 57 points, 12 power-play goals, and 26 power-play points.

- #39 Seth Griffith is tied for fourth in the league with 59 points, fifth with 43 assists, and fourth with 20 power-play assists. He has four assists in his last seven games after a five-game point streak (1G, 5A). Tonight will be his 750th AHL game.

- #52 James Hamblin has three goals in his last four games.

- #53 Issac Howard in his last eight points (5G, 3A) in his last six games. He is tied for third among AHL rookies with 21 goals and fifth with 43 points.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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