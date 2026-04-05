Stars Rally Past Wolves, 4-2
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves continued their five-game road trip by falling to the Stars 4-2 on Saturday night in Texas.
Felix Unger Sorum and Charles Alexis Legault scored but the Wolves couldn't hold off a Stars rally in the second of back-to-back games between the rivals. With the win, Texas pulled to within two points of the Wolves for second place in the Central Division with six games remaining.
After a scoreless opening period, the Wolves raced to a two-goal lead midway through the second on quick scores by Unger Sorum and Legault.
First, Unger Sorum took a sensational backhanded pass from Domenick Fensore and wired a one-timer from the left dot that sailed past Stars netminder Remi Poirier to the glove side. Fensore and Aleksi Heimosalmi earned assists on Unger Sorum's 14th goal of the season.
Legault made it 2-0 just 45 seconds later on the defenseman's fourth marker of the season. Legault crashed the crease and redirected a pass from Viktor Neuchev that solved Poirier to the stick side. Neuchev had the lone assist.
The Stars didn't take long to cut the deficit to 2-1 as Harrison Scott answered:33 after Legault's goal.
That set up a thrilling third period and Texas delivered an impressive comeback.
Early in the final stanza, Matthew Seminoff pulled the Stars even and Jack Becker notched the winner with 3:53 remaining. Curtis McKenzie capped the scoring with an empty-netter in the waning moments.
Cayden Primeau (23 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Poirier (22 saves) earned the win for the Stars.
Chicago dropped to 31-21-8-6 on the season while Texas improved to 35-27-3-1.
Up next: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Friday night (6 p.m.).
##WEARETHEWOLVES
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