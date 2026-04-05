Moose Besieged by Grand Rapids
Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (31-28-5-1) fell 7-2 to the Grand Rapids Griffins (49-13-4-1) on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre. They were coming off a 6-3 loss to the Griffins on Friday.
The Griffins scored the game's first goal at 13:48 of the opening frame. John Leonard blasted a power play marker past Domenic DiVincentiis to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. With just 2.3 seconds left on the clock, Grand Rapids doubled its advantage, as Sheldon Dries beat the horn to make it 2-0. Michal Postava made 12 stops in the frame.
Dylan Anhorn cut the Grand Rapids lead to 2-1 less than two minutes into the second, setting off a chain of quick goals. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård restored the two-goal Griffins lead in short order, but Colby Barlow responded for the Moose 10 seconds later to make it 3-2. Anton Johansson capped off the goal-scoring spree with the first of his AHL career, making it 4-2 for the Griffins. Eddie Genborg added another Grand Rapids goal at 10:53, making it 5-2. Postava stopped 10 more shots, while Thomas Milic, who replaced DiVincentiis at 2:28, made six stops.
Antti Tuomisto padded the Grand Rapids lead to 6-2 just over four minutes into the third, before Jakub Rychlovský chipped in one more to make it 7-2. Postava made nine saves in the third, as the Griffins captured a 7-2 victory.
Quotable
Moose forward Mason Shaw (click for full interview)
"Our first 10 minutes were great, but it just seemed like our mental toughness wasn't there this weekend. Moments where we got the game back, got the game tied, everything seemed to be going against us."
Statbook
Dylan Anhorn is on a three game point streak (1G, 2A)
Mason Shaw has three points (3A) over his past three games
Colby Barlow is on a two game point streak (1G, 1A)
Lukas Gustafsson made his AHL debut
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
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