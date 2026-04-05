P-Bruins Grab Point in Overtime Loss to Americans

Published on April 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Rochester, NY - The Providence Bruins grabbed a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Rochester Americans on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena. Defenseman Victor Soderstrom scored the lone goal on the power play in the opening frame.

How It Happened

Anton Wahlberg walked the puck out from the corner and slid a shot under the goaltender's pads to give the Americans a 1-0 lead 3:31 into the opening frame.

James Hagens slipped the puck to Soderstrom at the point, where he fired a wrist shot into the upper-right corner of the net for a power play goal to tie the game at 1-1 with 7:58 remaining in the first period. Georgii Merkulov was credited with a secondary assist.

Matteo Costantini scored with 43 seconds left in overtime to give the Americans the victory.

Stats

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 19 of 21 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 24 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

The P-Bruins fall to 51-14-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, April 10 at PeoplesBank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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